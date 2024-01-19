Cash bond set at $1 million for suspect in June double homicide in Mansfield

A $1 million cash bond was set in Mansfield Municipal Court for Ja'Vontae A. Jones, accused of fatally shooting two teenagers outside the entrance to North Lake Park on West Fourth Street in June.

Jones, 22, was ordered to have no contact with the victims' families and have electronic monitoring should he make bail, according to court records. His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 1.

Jones has entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of murder. He remains in the Richland County Jail.

Mansfield police search the area of West Fourth Street around North Lake Park, where a shooting occurred in June 2023.

Jones, wanted in connection to a June 8 double homicide in Mansfield, was arrested earlier in January in Columbus by members of the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team.

Jones was wanted by the Mansfield Police Department. He is accused in the deaths of Jonathan Ash, 18, and Nathan Carroll, 18, according to the Marshals Service.

On June 8, Mansfield police responded to a vehicle crash and gunshots in the area of West Fourth Street and North Lake Park. Two victims were found shot to death in or near the vehicle, according to a news release.

An arrest warrant for Jones was issued in December. The warrant was turned over to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for investigation. Investigators found Jones was possibly living in Columbus.

