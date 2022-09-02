Cash box broken into and other reports

Sep. 2—A cash box was reported broken into at 3:42 p.m. Thursday at 20520 810th Ave. in Hayward. The theft occurred between 9 p.m. Wednesday and noon Thursday.

Man held on domestic assault, obstruction

Deputies held Nathaniel Allen Book, 20, on domestic assault, obstruction with force and disorderly conduct charges at 6:20 p.m. Thursday at 261 Fourth St. SE in Glenville.

Tires, wheels stolen

Deputies received a report at 7:07 p.m. Thursday of tires and wheels that were stolen at 80944 Freeborn County Road 46. The theft reportedly occurred Monday morning.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 10:22 a.m. Thursday of theft by fraud at 1452 W. Main St.

Wallet stolen from vehicle

Police received a report at 10:59 a.m. Thursday of a wallet that was stolen from a vehicle at 608 S. Washington Ave. A card from the wallet was later reported used at Dollar General.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited a juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette at 11:46 a.m. Thursday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Jacqueline Kaye Clack, 52, on a local warrant for fifth-degree possession at 4:37 p.m. Thursday near Jefferson Avenue and Third Street West.

1 arrested for drug possession

Police arrested Tonya Diane Talamantes for fifth-degree drug possession and charges were forthcoming for another individual after police received a report of a dark-colored vehicle sitting at the end of Wildridge Road near 220th Street.