Cash or card? New Florida bill proposed would require some businesses to accept cash for payment

Many of us pay for items using credit cards or even using our phones but there’s a new bill being proposed in Florida that could require certain businesses to accept cash for payments.

Senate Bill 106 has not passed yet, but if it does, it would take effect in July. One of those businesses affected would be right here in Jacksonville.

If you bring a $20 bill to EverBank Stadium, you will be denied. Fans and those coming to the Bank for other events use another form of payment. But if the new bill passes, businesses can no longer deny people the option to use cash, if that’s all they have.

Senator Shervin Jones of the Miami-Dade County District proposed Senate Bill 106 in October.

If passed, certain businesses selling goods or services to someone in person would not be able to refuse cash or coin payments. It would also prohibit any conditions or fees from being placed on a customer using cash.

“If you just don’t take cash, to me, it’s like you’re shooting yourself in the foot really, because you know, you’re losing a whole part of people that will be able to enjoy your services or be part of your business, and then you just pretty much kicking them out,” Fernando Cortes said.

Cortes owns Fade and Combs Barber Lounge and he uses all forms of payment including cards, apps, and online options. But he said he prefers cash.

“It’s able to move quicker, and then there’s no fees and on the transaction or anything, so cash is always better,” Cortes said.

On the other hand, Elle Aumonte said she prefers to use her card.

“More and more people don’t use cash physically, cash in hand because you have Zelle through bank to bank,” she said.

Aumonte runs her own message therapy business and her clients pay in a variety of ways.

“I report tax the same way,” she said. “I keep all my tracks and it doesn’t matter money in hand or in the bank.”

Both Cortes and Aumonte said they wouldn’t really be affected by this law since they already accept cash.

But it would impact places like EverBank Stadium since it’s completely cashless. ATMs have been removed from the premises.

There are exceptions to the proposed law. The bill would not apply to sales made over the phone, online, or other “electronic transactions.” It wouldn’t apply to parking facilities that accept electronic funds transfers. It also excludes certain businesses providing services such as accountants, architects, and attorneys.

There is an exception to this rule. This would include purchasing anything over $20 in cash, any single transaction over $5,000, and if a business suspects the cash is counterfeit.

Any business that violates the proposed law could face penalties. The first offense would be a $2,500 fine, the second offense $5,000, and the third offense would be $10,000.

The bill currently sits in the Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government.

ASM Global, which manages six sports, entertainment, and convention venues in Jacksonville, issued this statement on accepting cash payments:

“While we encourage cashless transactions, we do offer an alternative for patrons carrying cash to make purchases inside the venue as well. As with any law, when passed, we will ensure our operations are fully compliant.” ASM Global

