Cash, computer equipment stolen in Joplin restaurant break-in

Oct. 21—An undisclosed amount of money and computer equipment were taken in a burglary last week at Moe's Southwest Grill at 3120 S. Main St. in Joplin.

Capt. Will Davis said someone forced entry into the business through a front glass window and stole money and computer equipment from an office inside. He added that the burglar appeared to have left through a back door.

The break-in is believed to have taken place between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 7:45 a.m. Saturday.