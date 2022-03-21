Cash Converters International (ASX:CCV) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Cash Converters International's shares before the 24th of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of April.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.01 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.02 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Cash Converters International has a trailing yield of approximately 8.3% on its current stock price of A$0.24. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Cash Converters International paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. This may be due to heavy investment in the business, but this is still suboptimal from a dividend sustainability perspective.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Cash Converters International's 24% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Cash Converters International's dividend payments per share have declined at 5.4% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Cash Converters International for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have shrunk noticeably in recent years, although we like that the company has a low payout ratio. This could suggest a cut to the dividend may not be a major risk in the near future. At best we would put it on a watch-list to see if business conditions improve, as it doesn't look like a clear opportunity right now.

If you want to look further into Cash Converters International, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. For example, we've found 4 warning signs for Cash Converters International (2 are concerning!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

