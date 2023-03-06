Cash crunch looms for nearly two million over-50s who have given up work

Hunt - Zara Farrar/HM Treasury

Almost two million over-50s who have left the workforce face a cash crunch in retirement, according to new research.

A report by Phoenix Insights found “notable” differences in the fortunes of over-50s who have fallen out of the workforce.

The think tank, which is part of the FTSE 100 retirement savings group, said there were “significant concerns about the ability of many… to sustain a decent standard of living in retirement”.

3.6 million people aged between 50 and 64 are currently classed as economically inactive, with more than 350,000 dropping giving up work since the pandemic.

The million or so who have opted for early retirement have an average wealth of over £1.2 million each.



However, those who say they are looking after their family or home have average assets of just £137,000.



Median wealth for those who are economically inactive because of long-term sickness or disability is lower still at just £57,000, more than 20 times less than those who have chosen to retire.



A total of two million people have been forced from the workforce through sickness or care commitments and Phoenix there were serious concerns about how long they could sustain themselves for.

Catherine Foot, director of Phoenix Insights, said: “It’s important not to dismiss economic inactivity in this group as a case of rich baby boomers choosing to enjoy time on the golf course.



“Stereotypes like this mask real financial and health vulnerability among a group whose successful return to employment will be critical to the UK’s productivity and prospects for economic growth.”

Phoenix urged the Government to find ways to make it easier for older people to return to employment, such as by offering greater flexibility on how and when they work.



55pc of over 50s believe they are being “left behind by employers”, Phoenix said, and just one in seven said there was sufficient support to encourage them back to work.



Ministers have been exploring ways to get older people who have given up working back into jobs, including by offering them extra tax exemptions.



Chancellor Jeremy Hunt believes that Britain's shrinking labour force has been a major brake on economic growth. He has made getting economically inactive people back to work a key focus of his upcoming Budget.



Research published last week by the Institute for Fiscal Studies found a notable increase in the number of economically inactive over-50s pledging to return to the jobs market as a result of rising pressure on incomes.