Cash dash begins as Iowa congressional candidates start off 2024 election year

The money race has officially kicked off as Iowa’s congressional candidates gear up for this year’s November election, filings with the Federal Election Commission show.

The reports, which cover fundraising during the final three months of 2023, were released Jan. 31. They show Democrats in two of Iowa's four districts raising money competitively alongside Republicans as the party looks to claw back seats in Congress after ceding full control in 2022.

Democrats Christina Bohannan and Lanon Baccam raised more money during that time period than the sitting Republican incumbents they’re challenging, although the Republicans still have amassed more money in the bank.

Bohannan, an Iowa City law professor and former state legislator, is running against Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the 1st congressional district. She raised about $652,000 compared to Miller-Meeks’ $475,000.

And Baccam, a veteran and former U.S. Department of Agriculture official, is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn in the 3rd District. He raised about $507,000 compared to Nunn’s $426,000.

Democrat Melissa Vine, a nonprofit leader, has also announced she will run in the 3rd District. But Vine reported raising far less money: about $52,000.

Experts say they expect it will be difficult for Democrats to flip the seats.

Elections analysts at the Cook Political Report rate the 3rd District contest as “lean” Republican, saying the designation means the race is considered competitive, but Republicans have an advantage.

Nunn won the district over Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne by a fraction of a percentage point in 2022.

Cook Political Report rates the 1st District race as a “likely” Republican win, saying it is not considered competitive at this point, but it has the potential to become so.

This is the second time Bohannan has challenged Miller-Meeks. She lost the seat by about 7 percentage points in 2022.

Iowa’s U.S. Senators are not up for re-election this year.

Here’s a look at how much the candidates reported raising and spending during the final three months of 2023, plus how much they have in the bank going into this election year.

The tally does not include candidates who may have declared their intention to run but who have not raised enough money to require filing with the FEC.

1st Congressional District

Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R, incumbent)

Raised: $475,223

Spent: $274,732

Cash an hand: $1,584,775

Christina Bohannan (D)

Raised: $652,231

Spent: $164,060

Cash an hand: $1,124,758

2nd Congressional District

Ashley Hinson (R, incumbent)

Raised: $558,234

Spent: $428,357

Cash an hand: $1,440,946

Sarah Corkery (D)

Raised: $50,643

Spent: $14,641

Cash an hand: $36,002

3rd Congressional District

Zach Nunn (R, incumbent)

Raised: $426,081

Spent: $234,140

Cash an hand: $1,594,585

Lanon Baccam (D)

Raised: $507,307

Spent: $62,786

Cash an hand: $444,520

Melissa Vine (D)

Raised: $52,674

Spent: $6,112

Cash an hand: $46,562

4th Congressional District

Randy Feenstra (R, incumbent)

Raised: $600,986

Spent: $226,667

Cash an hand: $2,043,532

Ryan Melton (D)

Raised: $12,027

Spent: $8,428

Cash an hand: $10,636

