Cash, drugs and weapon seized after high-speed chase with wanted Alexandria man

An Alexandria man remains in jail on a parole violation after a July 11 high-speed chase.

Andre D'Juan Bayonne, 33, also was wanted on three contempt of court warrants for failing to show for court dates in the 9th Judicial District Court.

Bayonne was the driver of a vehicle deputies tried to pull over in the Lee Street area on July 11 for a traffic violation according to a Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office release.

Instead of stopping, a pursuit started that went through the south Alexandria area at high speeds. Bayonne did stop in the Timothy Street area, which is not far from Martin Park Elementary School.

Deputies found a woman and a child inside the vehicle with Bayonne, who was taken into custody and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1.

"Bayonne was found in possession of 3 grams of suspected cocaine, 3 grams of suspected fentanyl and 3 grams of suspected methamphetamine," according to the release.

He also had a large amount of cash, a loaded AK-47-type magazine and digital scales, it reads.

The sheriff's drug unit searched an apartment on McKeithen Drive and found the AK-47-style rifle and more than a pound of synthetic cannabinoid, it reads.

Bayonne was booked on charges of having an expired license, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of 2 to 28 grams of a controlled dangerous substance I, two counts of possession of 2 to 28 grams of a controlled dangerous substance II, three counts of possession of drugs with intent to distribute with a child younger than 12 present, possession of drug paraphernalia, cruelty to juveniles, firearm possession by a felon, illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs and possession of a stolen firearm, in addition to the contempt charges and parole hold.

He remains in jail with bail set at $336,100.

The woman in the vehicle also was arrested, booked on charges of carrying a weapon with drugs and possession of marijuana.

More arrests are possible, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Cash, drugs, weapon seized after chase with wanted Alexandria man