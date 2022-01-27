Cash flies as women get into brawl at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club, Nashville cops say

A brawl between two women at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club — a strip club — ended in gunfire and cash strewn on the floor as people scrambled for the doors, according to the Nashville Police Department.

Investigators are searching for the people involved, including one man who had a gun hidden in his pants and another who used a tow truck as a getaway vehicle.

“The group was inside of a private room when two females got into a confrontation that spilled out into the hallway,” police said in a Jan. 26 news release.

“One of the men ... pulled a handgun from his pants and fired a single shot into the floor in the direction of the staff.”

No one was struck by the gunfire, officials said.

Surveillance video shows five people were crowded into one of the club’s halls during the Jan. 15 incident, and the floor was littered with cash. One man is seen flat on his back, while another is shown throwing his body against a door.

The group eventually ran for an exit and “split up into multiple vehicles, one of which was a branded tow truck,“ police said.

“All individuals are now wanted for questioning,” police said.

The 22,000-square-foot club opened in 2020 “and features fully nude performers,” including male and female revues, according to the Nashville Post.

