Cash, jewelry, electronics stolen in slew of Beacon Hill break-ins

Boston police are investigating after multiple businesses were broken into over the weekend.

According to Boston police, at least four businesses were targeted between Saturday and Sunday.

The owner of Remy’s Creations said the burglar smashed a window to get inside and stole an iPad.

Video taken inside Remy’s shows the boutique ransacked.

Just down the road, according to a police report, surveillance video shows a suspect using a brick to smash a windowpane near the lock on the door of Soodee boutique just before midnight Saturday.

The owner told police the burglar stole a box of rings and their cash register which had about $600 cash inside.

Investigators discovered blood at both stores.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating whether the break-ins are connected.

