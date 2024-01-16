Cash to go to kindergarten? Ohio lawmakers consider incentives to boost attendance

State lawmakers are considering a pilot program to pay cash to kindergarteners and ninth graders for good attendance at school.

Kindergarteners and ninth graders could soon pocket up to $500 cash from the state just for showing up to class if a new bipartisan bill becomes law.

State Reps. Bill Seitz, R-Green Twp., and Dani Isaacsohn, D-Evanston, want to establish a pilot program that offers cash incentives for school attendance and high school graduation.

Isaacsohn said it's smarter to invest in a culture of attendance than to pay the long-term cost of absenteeism and dropping out of school.

"It's about getting back to the culture of being in school every day," he said. Nearly one-third of Ohio students miss at least 10% of school days.

Here is how the program in House Bill 348 would work:

Districts could apply for the program, naming up to two school buildings with chronic absentee rates that put them in the top quartile.

The state would pick at least one urban and one rural district to participate.

Half of the kindergarteners and half of the ninth graders would be in a control group, which would not get payments, while the other half would receive the cash incentives.

Districts would test three options for students that hit 90% attendance or higher: $25 payments every two weeks, a $150 payment at the end of a quarter, and $500 at the end of the school year.

The bill also calls for establishing a high school graduation cash incentive for students in low-performing schools. Graduates could earn $250 upon graduation, plus $250 for a grade point average of B or better. Graduates with a GPA of 3.5 or higher could receive $750.

The legislation earmarks $1.5 million over two years for both the graduation and attendance payments. Isaacsohn said the idea is to try it as a pilot program, see if it works and then decide whether to scale it up.

Chronic absenteeism rates in Ohio schools − children who miss at least 10% of the school year − is about 30%, but the number varies when you dig into who those students are and where they live, according to state data.

About 24% of white children were chronically absent during the 2021-2022 academic year, but that number doubled for Black children. Urban school districts have the highest rates of chronic absenteeism, and in some cases, they were triple or quadruple their suburban counterparts.

About 44% of economically disadvantaged students were chronically absent. And students with learning disabilities were at 40%.

AttendanceWorks.org, a national group focused on improving school attendance, reports that schools that offer a comprehensive approach see the biggest bumps in attendance. Rewards don't necessarily have to be monetary − extra recess time or competition between classrooms can be powerful motivation, the group said.

Laura Bischoff is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio lawmakers debate cash incentives to boost school attendance rates