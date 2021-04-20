'Cash for ponies' crackdown launched by government to prevent New Forest from being overrun

Helena Horton
·4 min read
The New Forest pony has grazed since the end of the last Ice Age - RUSSELL SACH
A crackdown has been launched by the government amid fears the New Forest has been overrun with grazing animals.

Currently, the amount of money each commoner receives in subsidies from the government is worked out according to how many animals they have.

However, after complaints from locals, who have seen the number of animals go up by 65 per cent in the last five years, the scheme will be changed from next year. Commoners will be paid an average of what they received per year since 2015.

It is hoped that the new payment method will reduce the incentive to overcrowd the National Park with ponies.

BBC Springwatch presenter Chris Packham lives in the national park, and said that horses have turned parts of it into a "disgrace".

He told The Telegraph: "The place is like a blasted billiard table. I mean, frankly, parts of the New Forest are a disgrace in terms of the impact from the grazing.

“It’s fundamental ecology, you eat all of the plants, then you've got none of the insects, you've got none of the birds."

Chris Packham has long campaigned against over grazing - John Lawrence&#xa0;
Mr Packham hopes the new scheme will encourage more sensible amounts of grazing. He explained: "Some grazing is appropriate - it is central part of the New Forest and is what shaped that landscape, it's not some sort of wilderness utopia, it's a man made landscape. As ever, it's about getting the balance right, and I'm very happy that we continue to pay the commoners those subsidies at that level. Because they need support. But what they also need is encouragement to reduce the number of grazing animals and this seems to be a potential solution."

However, there are concerns that the New Forest Pony breed is not being considered under the new proposals. The ancient breed, which has been grazing since the end of the last Ice Age, has recently been added to the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) roster.

RBST Chief Executive Christopher Price said: “Our native New Forest Pony is a rare breed, it was categorised as 'At Risk' on the new RBST Watchlist published earlier this month and so we do need to continue taking steps to conserve the breed.

“However we share the RPA’s concerns about simple headage payments. Although they can lead to an increase in numbers, we need a more strategic approach if we are to secure the future of our rare native breeds by making sure that the right animals are being bred in the right ways.

“The new Agriculture Act enables Government to provide financial assistance for the conservation of our native equines and livestock, which allows a much more planned approach. This needs to be rolled out as a matter of urgency.”

The horses are owned by commoners, who have had the right to graze animals on the land since 1217. Many of the commoners have been grazing animals on the land for generations, and it is something families pass down.

The horses are owned by commoners, who have had the right to graze animals on the land since 1217 - RUSSELL SACH
Under the current rules, commoners are paid £232.84 per hectare grazed. However, as the animals are free roaming and there is no real way to work out how much is grazed, they do so by calculating the animals owned by the commoner. In previous years, the government has paid in the region of £460 for every cow turned out and £276 for every pony.

This has caused numbers to rise; in 2020 there were 13,628 cattle, ponies and donkeys marked to graze on the New Forest and its commons, which is up from 8,880 animals in 2015, and is a 65 per cent increase.

The Rural Payments Agency (RPA) said the current scheme "has recently been challenged as having the effect of encouraging commoners to keep more animals in order to be paid more subsidies, and therefore impacting the environment."

As a result, it said, the new payments scheme will be "entirely divorced from the number of animals each commoner chooses to turn out to graze in the New Forest that year."

The RPA added the change was supported by over 87 percent of respondents to the consultation.

