CASH principal's court hearing is delayed

Apr. 6—The preliminary hearing for Conneaut Area Senior High School's principal for allegedly illegally recording a faculty meeting in November 2021 has been rescheduled to May.

On March 22, Linesville Police Department charged Edward J. Pietroski, 43, of Hartstown, with one felony count of wiretapping for allegedly having a Nov. 15 staff meeting at the school in Linesville recorded without the participants knowing it was being recorded.

The charge, a third-degree felony, carries a maximum penalty of seven years in jail and a $15,000 fine, if convicted.

The police investigation began Jan. 31 after several teachers who were at the meeting learned it had been recorded, but had not granted their permission nor were they told it was being recorded, according to the search warrant in the case.

Pietroski was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in the case Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard, but the hearing was continued to May 25 at the request of the defense.

Court records show Pietroski is represented by Attorney Eric J. Mikovch of Quinn Law Firm of Erie. Attorney George Joseph, also of Quinn Law Firm, is Conneaut School District's attorney.

Asked by The Meadville Tribune on Tuesday if Mikovch's fees are being paid by the district, school board President Dorothy Luckock said "I'm unable to comment as I do not have complete information at this time."

"Not today," Luckock responded when asked if she'd have an answer later Tuesday.

District Superintendent Jarrin Sperry did not return telephone messages and emails from the Tribune left Tuesday.

Pietroski remains free on nonmonetary bond pending the hearing.

