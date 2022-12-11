Cash reward for locating 'person of interest' after string of vehicle break-ins

Dec. 10—Jacksonville police are asking for the public's help searching for a "person of interest" after a string of vehicle break-in reports.

A cash reward could be offered for tips that lead to an arrest.

According to a recent press release, JPD responded on Dec. 1 to an area where several people had reported that their vehicles were broken into and personal property had been stolen.

An investigation led to the identification of multiple suspects, one of whom was apprehended and arrested.

Kerry Bowers, 27, of Anniston, was arrested on multiple charges connected to the break-ins, including nine counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, two counts of receiving stolen property and possession of burglar's tools, according to the release. The combined bond for his charges totals nearly $200,000.

In addition to Bowers, police identified 20-year-old Anniston man by the name of Anthony J. Delaney as having been Bowers' accomplice in the break-ins, as well as other cases similar in the area, the release stated.

Delaney is wanted by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and and JPD asks anyone who could have information on his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.

"If your information leads to the arrest of Delaney there could be a CASH reward. You don't have to give your name to give a tip," the release stated.