Cash reward offered for information leading to arrest in death of Northeast Side man

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a Northeast Side man.

Around 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2020, Columbus police said an unknown person confronted 45-year-old Toby Smith behind his home on the 2000 block of Rankin Avenue.

During the confrontation, Smith was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation determined the person or people involved in the shooting went into Smith's home and stole property before then leaving the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, use the free P3 Tips mobile application or submit information at www.stopcrime.org.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a special coding system is used to provide the reward.

