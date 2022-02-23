Cash reward offered for tips on Hoffman Community Center vandalism

Feb. 23—HOFFMAN — The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Richmond County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a person or persons responsible for vandalism at the Hoffman Community Center.

On Monday, Feb. 14, the Town of Hoffman reported that $2,000 in damage was caused at their Community Center by unknown individuals.

Sheriff Mark Gulledge is looking for anyone who knows or has seen any suspicious individuals in that area between Friday, Feb. 11 and that Monday. They can contact the RCSO by calling 911 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.