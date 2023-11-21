Cash reward possible: Authorities seek tips around shooting that killed woman

Authorities are offering a reward for anyone who may help crack the case around a recent fatal shooting.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for anyone whose tips lead to an arrest. Tipsters may contact authorities at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Fort Myers Police on Monday announced the arrest of Willie Stevenson, 40, charged with possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. He was released Sunday on a $150,000 bond, according to jail records.

Fort Myers Police said that around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to an alert of shots fired at 3412 South St.

When officers arrived, they detained Stevenson and saw a woman in a car, who suffered from several gunshot wounds.

Prior coverage: Woman dead, man facing charges after Saturday shooting, Fort Myers Police say

Through the investigation, police said, Stevenson was arrested on unrelated charges. This is at least the fourth homicide in the city this year.

Stevenson is next due in court Dec. 18 for his arraignment.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Crime Stoppers offers reward in Fort Myers shooting arrest