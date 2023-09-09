How to cash in on the savings rates war

After years of earning next-to-nothing on their money, savers are finally being rewarded with an uptick in returns as banks battle to offer top rates.

Interest on offer has crept up in recent weeks following pressure on banks to pay better rates from the Government and City regulator.

Savers can now earn up to 6.2pc on their money if they are prepared to put it away for a year, and can receive 5.2pc with the top easy-access account.

At the beginning of June, the average easy-access rate sat at just 2.21pc, less than half of the Bank rate. It has now breached the 3pc threshold after increasing 100 times this year, according to financial analysts Moneyfacts.

One-year fixes have seen a similar improvement this summer, jumping from 4.21pc on June 1 to 5.39pc on Thursday.

The average household is likely to make more than £3,000 in interest payments in 2024-2025, totalling £90bn nationwide, think tank the Resolution Foundation predicted, £5bn more than in 2021-2022.

It comes after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ordered bank leaders to do more for consumers in June, as offerings on savings accounts languished despite rocketing mortgage rate increases.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) also outlined a 14-point plan in July to force the big players to pass on interest rate increases to savers, threatening “robust action”.

The deadline for submissions from banks passed last week, and the FCA said it was analysing their submissions to identify “areas of concern”.

But the regulator admitted that it had seen rates climb since the inquiry was announced, and it welcomed a “more competitive market”.

At the top of the savings market is National Savings & Investments (NS&I), which is offering 6.2pc on its one-year Guaranteed Growth Bond.

The Green Bonds offered by NS&I have also improved to 5.7pc on up to £100,000. The product, which is offered on a three-year term, funds “green projects”, were introduced in 2021.

The rate on popular Premium Bonds grew to 4.65pc in September. Despite the product’s lottery-system winnings meaning returns are not guaranteed, the tax-free status of Premium Bonds remains a draw for savers.

On Monday, Santander kicked off a savings war when it launched a 5.2pc “Limited Edition” easy access saver account, paying interest on up to £250,000, which is available until September 17.

Moneybox is offering 4.65pc on a cash Isa on more than £500 that allows up to three withdrawals a year before the rate drops to just 0.75pc.

Consumers risk being caught out by unexpected tax bills as a result of the higher rates, as the personal savings allowance has been frozen until 2028.

Basic-rate taxpayers with savings of more than £16,300 at 6pc will cross their £1,000 tax-free threshold, whereas higher-rate payers need just £8,200 to incur a tax liability at the highest available rates.

Additional-rate payers, who make more than £125,000, receive no tax-free interest earnings.

All those with substantial holdings should consider maxing out their £20,000 Isa allowance before putting money in other products. But savers should not become complacent about the better rates, experts said, as they may not be around for very long.

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, told MPs earlier this week that the cycle of Bank rate rises is nearly at an end.

The Bank of England has hiked the Bank Rate 14 times in a row since December 2021, from historic lows to 5.25pc.

The rate is expected to rise again to 5.5pc at the end of the month, but many commentators believe this will be the last of the consecutive rises.

Around £1.5 trillion is currently stashed away in savings accounts, excluding NS&I accounts, according to the FCA.

However, some £250bn remains in accounts that earn savers zero interest.

Rachel Springall, of Moneyfacts, said the year had been “positive” for savers but many were still waiting to be rewarded for their loyalty.

She said: “The frustration of such savers has not gone unnoticed by the FCA, so it will be interesting to see what brands do next to justify their current savings rates.

“It will still be down to customers to keep a close eye on their savings rates and switch if they think they’re getting a raw deal.

Mark Hicks, of investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown, said while NS&I’s increase put pressure on other players to improve rates, there might not be much more wriggle room at the top of the market.

“It’s such a major player it has the power to move the market. It means rates could climb further from here.

“However, they tend to inch up very slowly, and they may not have much further to go.”

