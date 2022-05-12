CASH secretary facing felony charges terminated

May 12—LINESVILLE — A Conneaut Area Senior High School secretary facing charges for alleged sexual contact with an underage student had her employment terminated by Conneaut School Board on Wednesday.

Board members voted unanimously at their regularly scheduled voting meeting to terminate Sarah O. Shirey. This follows after board President Dorothy Luckock confirmed to The Meadville Tribune last week that the board was looking into Shirey's employment and payment status.

Shirey, 32, of 21586 State Highway 285, Cochranton, was arraigned on seven felony charges on April 20 for allegedly having sexual contact with a 17-year-old student at her Fairfield Township home between Oct. 1 and 30, 2021. She is also accused of sending the teen sexually explicit materials, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.

There was no discussion by the board on Shirey's firing before or after the vote. The board utilized a stipulation in the contract with the Conneaut Education Support Professionals Association — the union that represents non-teachers — whereby the superintendent can put forth a "statement of charges" that may affect a worker's employment. Once this statement is received, the board can act on the basis of these charges, including termination.

When asked whether the Tribune could receive a copy of the statement of charges, Superintendent Jarrin Sperry referred the Tribune to the school board's solicitor, George Joseph. The attorney said he did not believe the statement of charges could be released due to it being a personnel matter — a topic which is often discussed in executive session by the school board and not before the public — but said he would get a statement to the Tribune regarding the rationale for Shirey's termination.

Joseph did confirm Shirey received payment up to the last pay period. She had been placed on paid administrative leave since the district learned of the charges against her.

Story continues

In addition to Shirey, another employee, Carl Kline, was similarly terminated by the board in the same vote to terminate Shirey. The Tribune also requested information on the rationale for Kline's termination. The district's website listed Kline as being in the maintenance department.

Both terminations are effective immediately. Neither Shirey nor Kline requested a hearing, allowed under section 514 of the school code, regarding the statement of charges issued against them.

Board Vice President Jamie Hornstein was not present for the meeting and did not take part in the vote.

Shirey is free on $15,000 bond posted through a professional bondsman. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 3.

Police charged Shirey with two counts of intercourse/sexual contact and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and one count each of corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication device and disseminating explicit sexual materials to a minor.

All charges are graded as third-degree felonies, each carrying a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment and a $15,000 fine.

