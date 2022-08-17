Cash use set to survive pandemic slump

Kevin Peachey - Personal finance correspondent, BBC News
·3 min read
People using cash at checkouts
People using cash at checkouts

The rapid decline in the use of cash during the pandemic has eased as consumers return to their preferred method of paying for things, a report suggests.

Many people were forced into trying alternative ways of spending owing to Covid restrictions, banking trade body UK Finance said.

But it added that their preferred method had not changed radically.

Cash use is still forecast to drop, accounting for 6% of payments by 2031.

"Rather than the UK becoming a cash-free society over the next decade, the UK will transition to an economy where cash is less important than it once was but remains valued and preferred by many," the report said.

Covid impact

The trend of the last decade has been the significant rise in the prevalence of card - and particularly contactless - payments. Debit or credit cards were used in 57% of all payments in the UK last year.

In comparison, the use of notes and coins has dropped from 55% of payments in 2011 to 15% last year.

During the pandemic, the number of payments made in total fell. In particular, cash use slumped during lockdowns and as retailers encouraged friction-free payments.

Now, the UK Finance report suggests that long-term trends will continue as if there has been no pandemic impact.

While 42% of consumers only made one transaction or fewer in cash each month, Adrian Buckle, head of research at UK Finance, said that many people were returning to their first preference when paying.

"Payment trends generally tend to change slowly, as we all form habits about the way we pay for things and these don't change easily," he said.

Natalie Ceeney, who leads work into access to cash, said: "It's now widely recognised that those who rely on cash tend to be older, poorer or more vulnerable, many of whom simply can't 'go digital'.

"I'm really pleased that, after many years of campaigning on the issue, the industry is working hard to put in solutions and we should finally have legislation to protect access to cash in the next few months."

Budgets squeezed

Another factor in the use of cash is the rising cost of living.

Mr Buckle said cash became slightly more popular during the financial crisis at the start of the last decade but, like then, it had relatively little impact on the longer term decline.

The Post Office recently reported that its counters handled £801m in personal cash withdrawals in July, the most since records began five years ago.

It said customers' use of cash to budget and the popularity of staycations were behind the increase.

In May, Salford University student Kira Hayward told the BBC that she turned to social media for inspiration to help her cope with rising costs by taking cash out of her bank account.

Kira Hayward
Student Kira Hayward limits her spending by using "budget binders" for cash

She puts it in different labelled envelopes to ensure she has money for food and bills.

"I went on Instagram and YouTube and I saw these physical budget binders," she said. "I take the money out of the bank and I budget for things like my shopping. If I know I have £80 in my personal shopping for the month I know I can't go over that."

However, the UK Finance report suggested that young people were becoming adept at budgeting using smartphone apps and were keeping a keen eye on their bank balance digitally.

Mr Buckle said they would log into accounts several times a day. Instead of using cash to budget, many would consider any cash withdrawals as money already "spent" as it had already reduced the bank balance they saw on the screen.

The report also questioned the assumption that younger people were more reliant than others on Buy Now, Pay Later products. The trade body's limited research suggested about one in eight people had used these services, but they were most likely to be aged between 35 and 44.

Recommended Stories

  • Buffalo Wild Wings adds its first-ever pizza to menu

    Food reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to unveil Buffalo Wild Wings' latest buffalo wing pizza.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age

    How much money people have put away for retirement naturally varies by age. See how your savings stack up.

  • Crypto Comeback: Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

    The stock market has trended lower this year, but it's not quite as beaten up as the cryptocurrency market. In November 2021, the cumulative value of all crypto tokens in existence topped $2.9 trillion, but just a few months ago that figure hit a low of $860 billion.

  • Beyond Passive Income: Compounding Is What Really Creates Wealth

    Many people invest because they want passive income. If you forgo passive income and reinvest your earnings, you can tap into the magic of compounding. Passive income is money you make with little to no regular effort.

  • Falling gas prices 'might be a sign' of what’s next with inflation: Strategist

    Gas prices are continuing to steadily decline after hitting a record high earlier this year, and one strategist is optimistic that it's a sign of things to come on the inflation front.

  • Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Account at Every Stage of Life

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with your parents or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Gets Cash-Injection Offers, Approval to Sell Mined Bitcoin

    Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network, which disclosed Monday that it was running low on money, said it has gotten several proposals to inject cash into the company and won approval from a U.S. judge to sell bitcoin (BTC) that it mines. Celsius lawyer Josh Sussberg disclosed the receipt of cash-injection offers during a Tuesday bankruptcy hearing but didn't say how big the offers were. Moving hastily on this is “mission critical” for Celsius, Sussberg said.

  • Want to Save an Extra $100 a Month? Here's How Suze Orman Says to Do It

    It can sometimes seem impossible, though, to find spare cash to put into your high-yield savings account in order to set yourself up for more financial security in the future. The good news is, most people can find some cuts to make in order to be able to invest more in preparing for emergencies, amasssing funds for big purchases, getting ready for retirement, or working toward other financial goals. If you aren't quite sure how to do that, some advice from finance expert Suze Orman could be helpful.

  • This Is How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or through funds.

  • Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Warren Buffett loaded up on for the rest of 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. Despite the high inflation and rising rates battering the US economy since […]

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling in August. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks in August. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on […]

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    The stock market is finding support right now from two directions, a perception that the Fed is turning slightly dovish and will be a little less aggressive on its rate hikes going forward, and the Q2 earnings, which are coming in better than analysts had feared. The S&P 500 might still be down 10% for the year, but the index has gained 17% since its mid-June low, and with the macro environment appearing friendlier, investors will be hoping the change of sentiment won’t be a temporary one. Again

  • Here’s who does not need to work with a financial adviser

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. There’s no doubt that working with a financial adviser can be helpful to some, even those who are experienced investors. “The financial markets change by the second, new products are available each day and regulations adjust frequently — it can be helpful to work with an adviser to ensure you are up to speed,” says Tiffany Lam-Balfour, investing spokesperson for NerdWallet, who adds that even seasoned investors often want someone whom they can bounce ideas off and help them make informed investment decisions.

  • Early Retirement Hack: A New IRS Rule Lets You Withdraw More From Your Retirement Accounts Without Penalty

    The IRS recently made changes to the amount of money that can be withdrawn each year from retirement accounts before age 59 1/2. As with the increase in overall inflation, the reasonable interest rate...

  • President Biden forgives close to $4 billion in student debt — what’s next?

    The pause on student loan repayments is ending soon, what are Biden’s options on student debt?

  • An indicator with a perfect track record shows stocks haven't bottomed yet - and markets shouldn't rule out a hard landing, BofA says

    The so-called Rule of 20 has flashed at every market bottom since September 1974, according to Bank of America.

  • 401(k) Mistakes Most Boomers Are Making

    Some 401(k) mistakes can be very costly to your retirement plans. Take a look at the mistakes some baby boomers are making and how to fix them.

  • Student-loan borrowers will know 'soon' if the debt payment pause will be extended before it expires in 2 weeks, Biden's Education Secretary says

    Education Sec. Miguel Cardona said he is "having conversations daily with the White House" on the student-loan payment pause that's expiring Aug. 31.

  • Twitter Has to Give Musk Only One Bot Checker's Data: Its Ex-Product Head

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. was ordered to hand over files from its former consumer product head to Elon Musk on spam and bot accounts the billionaire has cited in seeking to abandon his $44 billion purchase of the social media company. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat