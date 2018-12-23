Cash is still king and people still use banks – here's where technology hasn't taken over

Smartphones, new investments and changes in the banking field have transformed the financial lives of millions of Americans but not for all of us.

Financial innovation has changed so much that we're all paying for our favorite new smartphone apps from the comfort of our homes at 2 a.m. and using bitcoins transferred from our mobile wallets. Right?

Clearly, that's not the case for most Americans. The banking and investment landscape has undergone a tremendous transformation in recent decades, and the pace of change will likely intensify.

But that doesn't mean all these newfangled products and services will replace many popular, if somewhat antiquated standbys.

Here are some examples from banking, retirement and other areas.

Cash: It's still king

It's easy to assume paper currency soon will go the way of the dinosaurs. After all, credit and debit cards, cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and electronic-payment systems such as Zelle could make physical cash as obsolete as eight-track cassette recorders.

But not anytime soon. Both the volume and value of U.S. currency in circulation have been on long-term upward trajectories, reaching record-high levels, according to the Federal Reserve, which oversees the stuff.

"Cash continues to be the most frequently used payment instrument, representing 30 percent of all transactions and 55 percent of transactions under $10," according to a Fed report in November. "While online shopping continues to grow, 77 percent of payments were made in-person."

The volume of cash, meaning the number of Federal Reserve notes, has risen for 17 consecutive years. The 41.6 billion bills in circulation at year-end 2017 were worth $1.6 trillion, also a record that has climbed as more paper money has gone into circulation this year.

Yet the mix of currency has shifted a bit. There are now more $100 notes out there than $1 bills – a recent development – with $20 bills next most common, followed in order by $5s, $10s, $50s and $2 bills. Savers around the globe seem to like $100 notes to store their wealth, while smaller denominations are used more for transactions.

At any rate, a cashless society hasn't yet arrived. Americans, and foreigners, like money they can easily recognize and quickly pull out of their wallets, without the need to remember passwords and usernames.

More: Millennials prefer cash to credit cards and are gun-shy to debt, new study indicates

More: More Americans are giving up on debit cards, new survey reports

More: Not all shoppers are sold as more retailers buy into cashless society

IRAs: Still on a roll

Individual retirement accounts should be falling out of favor by now, as few Americans regularly put money into them despite tax benefits. Only 9 percent of IRA-owning households contributed to their accounts in 2016, the most recent year studied by the Investment Company Institute – and people lacking IRAs obviously didn't contribute, either.

Yet IRAs are the largest type of retirement vehicle, ahead of workplace 401(k) accounts, pensions, annuities and everything else. How can this be if so few people are making new contributions? Because of rollovers.

Rollovers are movements of money from one type of tax-sheltered account into another, especially switches from 401(k)-style plans into traditional IRAs but also moves from one IRA to another. Rollovers are popular because they delay dealing with the tax man, at least (typically) until after an investor reaches 70½.

Rollovers are largely responsible for the growth of IRA assets, according to the Investment Company Institute. The mutual fund trade organization estimated Americans held $9.2 trillion in IRAs last year, representing 33 percent of all retirement assets, with the share growing.

Rollovers become important when people change jobs or retire – and a lot of baby boomers are retiring these days, while plenty of younger adults are switching jobs.

In such cases, it often makes sense to transfer money from a former employer's 401(k) plan into a rollover IRA. Accounts can be set up at hundreds of brokerages, mutual fund companies or other investment firms that serve as custodians.

Bank branches: Still at your service

Bank branches aren't a financial product or service but rather a channel that customers can use. And they, too, have been in the crosshairs for obsolescence. But while the number of branches has been in a decades-long retreat, they haven't disappeared and likely won't in our lifetimes.