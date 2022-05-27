‘Cash is still trash’ — Billionaire Ray Dalio says keeping money in a savings account is not safe. Here’s what he holds instead

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jing Pan
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ray Dalio
    American investor
‘Cash is still trash’ — Billionaire Ray Dalio says keeping money in a savings account is not safe. Here’s what he holds instead
‘Cash is still trash’ — Billionaire Ray Dalio says keeping money in a savings account is not safe. Here’s what he holds instead

Some say cash is king. But according to Ray Dalio, founder of the world’s largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, it may not be wise to keep too much of your investment money in cash these days.

“Cash is not a safe investment, is not a safe place because it will be taxed by inflation,” Dalio told CNBC last year.

This week, when CNBC asked him about his current opinion on cash, Dalio’s response was unchanged: “Cash is still trash.”

It’s easy to see where his concern comes from. U.S. consumer prices surged 8.3% in April from a year ago — down slightly from 8.5% in March, but still near 40-year highs.

Simply put, the purchasing power of cash is taking a big hit. Let’s take a look at what Dalio’s hedge fund holds instead.

Sign up for our MoneyWise newsletter to receive a steady flow of actionable ideas from Wall Street's top firms.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

According to Bridgewater’s latest 13F filing to the SEC, the fund held 22.72 million shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF at the end of March. With a market value of around $1.05 billion at the time, VWO was the largest holding in Dalio’s portfolio.

VWO tracks the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index and provides investors with convenient exposure to stocks in emerging markets like China, Brazil, and South Africa.

The ETF holds more than 5,000 stocks. Its top holdings include industry heavyweights like chipmaking giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Chinese tech behemoth Tencent Holdings, and Indian multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries.

In a recent conversation with another investing legend, Jeremy Grantham, Dalio said he’s looking at countries with good income statements and balance sheets that can weather the storm.

“Emerging Asia is very interesting. India is interesting,” he adds.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Bridgewater’s second-largest holding is a defensive stock with the ability to deliver cash returns to investors in different economic environments: Procter & Gamble.

Last month, P&G’s board announced a 5% dividend increase, marking the company’s 66th consecutive annual payout increase. The stock currently offers an annual dividend yield of 2.5%.

It’s easy to see why the company is able to maintain such a streak.

P&G is a consumer staples giant with a portfolio of trusted brands like Bounty paper towels, Crest toothpaste, Gillette razor blades, and Tide detergent. These are products that households buy on a regular basis, regardless of what the economy is doing.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)

Chinese tech stocks haven’t exactly been market darlings. Ecommerce giant Alibaba Group, for instance, is down 21% year to date and 55% over the last 12 months.

But Bridgewater Associates still likes the company. As of Mar. 31, it owned 7.5 million shares of Alibaba — a stake valued at $813.9 million at the time.

The downturn in Alibaba shares could give contrarian investors something to think about. In fact, we might be at an inflection point already.

The company reported earnings on Thursday morning. In the March quarter, revenue grew 9% year over year to $32.2 billion. Its adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share handsomely beat Wall Street’s expectation of $1.07 per share.

Thanks to a solid earnings report, Alibaba closed with a nearly 15% gain on Thursday.

Sign up for our MoneyWise newsletter to receive a steady flow of actionable ideas from Wall Street's top firms.

More from MoneyWise

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Shares Spurt Higher, but Drags on the Online Giant Lurk

    China's ongoing fight against COVID threatens to make the going tough for companies that do business there.

  • Score an Apple Watch Series 7 for $70 Off

    You can save up to $85 on Apple's flagship smartwatch which has all the bells and whistles you'd expect.

  • Elon Musk Faces SEC Questions Regarding Twitter Stake Disclosure - Letter

    The SEC is seeking answers from the billionaire Tesla CEO as to why the original filing of his stake in Twitter was made ten days after its deadline.

  • Why cash is an important part of your retirement plan

    Retirement savers are often told they’ll see a greater return in their retirement assets if they invest it – and that may be true – but it’s important to prioritize some cash in a retirement plan as well. Retirement Tip of the Week: For those close to retirement, consider keeping a portion of your retirement plan in cash – whether that be in the portfolio itself, or in a separate account. Bank and money market accounts do not generate the same type of returns as investments, though right now with volatility some investors may beg to differ.

  • Nvidia Stock: Investors Are Buying the Dip. Where From Here?

    After the market on May 25 finished strongly, all eyes shifted to Nvidia as investors looked for one of the market's top tech firms to give stocks another lift. When the company reported earnings after the close, the stock fell flat, dropping more than 6% in after-hours trading. The Santa Clara, Calif., company delivered a top- and bottom-line beat — including record revenue — but a muted outlook had weighed on the stock price.

  • Dow Jones Rallies On Inflation Data; 7 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Friday on inflation data. Seven top stocks to buy and watch include Tesla supplier Livent.

  • Stocks open higher after data shows inflation slowing

    U.S. stocks opened higher Friday after data showed the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation slowed in April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 50 points, or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.4%. The core personal consumption index showed a year-over-year rise of 4.9% in April, down from 5.2% in March. All three major indexes were on track for weekly gains. The Dow has fallen for eight straight weeks, its longest such stretch since 1932, while

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 28% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 17% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, like those under $10, which offer both learning opportunities and huge upside potential. However, in evaluati

  • Want $400 in Dividends Monthly? Invest This Amount in These 3 Stocks

    If you have $77,280 that you can afford to invest, these stocks can turn that into $400 in recurring monthly income.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Tesla, Procter & Gamble, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Wells Fargo and Intuit

    Tesla, Procter & Gamble, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Wells Fargo and Intuit have been included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks

    Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5 per share, typically offer high upside potentials. Even a small gain in share price – just a few cents – quickly translates into a high yield return. Of course, the risk is real, too; not every penny stock is going to show th

  • Farfetch Resets Outlook on Russia, Weakness in China

    CEO José Neves told WWD the company’s growth story remains strong.

  • Market Wrap: Cryptos Down, Stocks Up; Altcoins Underperform

    Bitcoin (BTC) was roughly flat over the past 24 hours, while altcoins such as ether (ETH) underperformed. That indicates a lower appetite for risk among crypto traders. Meanwhile, stocks traded higher on Thursday.

  • Coinbase Leaders Net $1.2 Billion in Share Sales

    The haul taken by two co-founders and two executives contrasts with the sharp decline in the shares since they became available to the public last year.

  • Here's what to know about Treasury I bonds

    The Treasury Department announced that the inflation-protected I bonds will earn a composite interest rate of 9.62% at least until the end of October.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks According to British-Irish Billionaire John Armitage

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks according to British-Irish billionaire John Armitage’s Egerton Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of the hedge fund’s past performance and Armitage’s investment philosophy, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks According to British-Irish Billionaire John Armitage. British-Irish hedge fund manager John Armitage was recently […]

  • Avadel's stock falls 21% after disclosing new FDA request for experimental narcolepsy drug

    Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC tumbled 21.6% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said in a securities filing that the Food and Drug Administration requested additional information for its experimental narcolepsy drug. Avadel said it now expects to get a FDA decision on the drug, FT218, by June of next year. The company's stock is down 58.1% this year, while the S&P 500 has declined 16.5%.

  • AbbVie's Correction Appears to Be Over: Here's Where the Stock Could Be Headed

    AbbVie , the research-based biopharmaceutical company that was spun off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013, has made an impressive move higher the past nine years. Recently, ABBV pulled back from an April high but the correction is showing signs it is over. In the daily bar chart of ABBV, below, we can see that the shares declined below the 50-day moving average line and its slope is cresting.

  • These 3 REITs Won't Grow Your Money Overnight But Are No-Brainer Long-Term Buys

    Buy and hold this diverse trio to actively enjoy passive income, and likely share growth, for years to come.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Over 90% Upside Potential

    Stock markets have been bearing the brunt of multiple headwinds in recent months. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. It’s a tradin