Cash-strapped Michigan Republican Party gets $120K boost from Trump, other presidential hopefuls

LANSING — The cash-strapped Michigan Republican Party received a $120,000 boost late last year from presidential hopefuls who wanted to be listed on ballots for the party's planned March 2 caucus and convention, according to a new federal filing.

The state party received $20,000 checks from the campaigns of former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Texas pastor and entrepreneur Ryan Binkley, according to a weekend filing with the Federal Election Commission.

DeSantis, Ramaswamy and Christie have all suspended their campaigns since paying the fees. It was not immediately clear whether they could be eligible for refunds.

The party reported receipts totaling close to $287,000 between July 1 and Dec. 31 and expenses totaling close to $157,000. It reported debts totaling more than $184,000.

The FEC report provides only a partial picture of party finances. A state campaign finance filing was due Wednesday but had not appeared on the website of the Michigan Secretary of State's Office as of Monday morning.

In addition to the $120,000 received from presidential campaigns, the party reported a little more than $58,000 in receipts from out-of-state donors.

Two Florida residents wrote the biggest checks, each giving $10,000, records show.

They were Walter White Buckley, Jr. of North Palm Beach and Leslie Malone of Hobe Sound, records show. Each listed their occupation as "retired."

Lackluster fundraising is among the major concerns raised by party activists who want to oust Kristina Karamo, who was elected state GOP chair at a convention in Lansing in February 2023.

They have voted to replace Karamo with former GOP congressman and ambassador Pete Hoekstra. Both Hoekstra and Karamo now claim to be the rightful party chair. Trump has thrown his support to Hoekstra.

The case is before a Kent County judge. A committee of the Republican National Committee is also expected to adjudicate the contested leadership.

The party is using a hybrid method to make its choice for presidential nominee, combining the Feb. 27 primary election and a March 2 caucus/convention in Detroit.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Republican Party gets $120K boost from presidential hopefuls