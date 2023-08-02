Cash-strapped over-50s should consider delivering takeaways, minister suggests

The minister suggested older people should consider applying for jobs viewed as being for younger workers, such as Deliveroo drivers - PA

People over 50 should consider delivering takeaways, a minister has suggested as he encouraged them to consider job opportunities they “might not otherwise have thought of”.

Cash-strapped older people should be open to flexible jobs traditionally targeted towards the young, work and pensions secretary Mel Stride told the Times on a visit to food delivery firm Deliveroo’s London headquarters.

Asked if the over-50s should apply for jobs often viewed as being for young people, he said: “There are loads of great opportunities out there for people and it’s of course good for people to consider options they might not have otherwise thought of.”

He added: “You really do need to sensibly stop, take where you are in life, and assess whether for example you’ve got enough money to get you through with the kind of lifestyle and living standards that you’re expecting.”

Mel Stride said he did not intend to suggest that there was anything wrong with retiring early - GEOFF PUGH

Mr Stride said he did not intend to suggest that there was anything wrong with retiring early, The Times reported.

It comes amid a government drive to get more people into work, including plans to encourage doctors to refer patients to life coaches rather than sign them off sick.

A record 2.5 million people are off work over long-term sickness.

More than 8.6 million people are classed as economically inactive by the Office for National Statistics, including 3.4 million who are over 50 but below the age of retirement.

