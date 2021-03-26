Cash-strapped Sudan clears overdue payments to World Bank

FILE - In this June 8, 2019 file photo, The White House is visible behind a man holding a Sudanese flag as Sudanese Americans rally outside the White House in Washington. The Sudanese government says it cleared all of its past-due repayments to the World Bank. Sudan's cabinet said in a statement Friday, March 26, 2021, that the repayments allow Sudan to resume normal relations with the World Bank after nearly 30 years of suspension. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
NOHA ELHENNAWY
·2 min read

CAIRO (AP) — The Sudanese government said Friday it cleared all of its overdue payments to the World Bank, a move that gives the highly-indebted country access to new types of international financing for the first time in decades.

This development allows Sudan to resume normal relations with the World Bank after nearly 30 years of suspension, according to a statement released by Sudan's Cabinet. The World Bank said that by clearing its debts, Sudan will have access to nearly $2 billion in grants for poverty reduction and sustainable development.

Sudan accumulated more than $60 billion in foreign debt under dictator Omar al-Bashir, who ruled the country until his ouster in 2019. Sudan had been named a pariah state. The country is now ruled by a joint civilian military government.

“This victory belongs to the Sudanese people who have shouldered the burden of the economic reforms, which have been made difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic," the Cabinet said in a statement. “It is also a significant achievement for Sudan’s Transitional Government as it implements its economic program to realize economic stability, equitable growth, opportunity, and jobs for all Sudanese people.”

Since al-Bashir's ouster, Sudan has been seeking better ties with the West but has been struggling with a huge budget deficit and widespread shortages of essential goods - including fuel, bread and medicine. Last year, Sudan embarked on an economic restructuring program that had been approved by the International Monetary Fund, a backing deemed essential at the time for eventual debt relief by official creditors.

“This is a breakthrough at a time when Sudan needs the world’s help to support its development progress," said World Bank Group President David Malpass, referring to the clearance of Sudan's arrears. He said the steps will put Sudan "on the path to substantial debt relief, economic revival, and inclusive development.”

The U.S. Treasury said Friday that it had provided same-day bridge financing of approximately $1.15 billion to help Sudan clear its arrears, at no cost to U.S. taxpayers.

"It’s an action that will move Sudan one step closer to securing much needed-debt relief and help the nation reintegrate into the international financial community,” said Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen

Earlier this year, Sudan has signed an agreement with the United States to normalize ties with Israel. In return, the Trump administration removed Sudan from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The Sudanese government said that it shall soon discuss with the World Bank the schedule for the disbursement of total grants of $2 billion over the next two years. These grants will be earmarked to finance sectors such as infrastructure, heath, education and agriculture, the Cabinet said.

Recommended Stories

  • Libya's new presidency council to visit Turkey on Friday

    Libya's new presidency council will visit Turkey on Friday for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish presidency said late on Thursday, marking the council's first official visit to Turkey since taking office. Libya's new unity government was sworn in on March 15 https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN2B7203 from two warring administrations that had ruled eastern and western regions, completing a smooth transition of power after a decade of violent chaos. Turkey had backed the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) against the Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), which was supported by Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and France.

  • Report: Money key to reverse pandemic losses for poor

    More than 60 international agencies are calling for immediate financing to put gains for developing countries back on track after the COVID-19 pandemic led to widening inequalities, the worst recession in 90 years, an estimated 120 million people pushed into extreme poverty and significant losses of tax revenues, trade and foreign investment for many countries. The Financing for Sustainable Development Report 2021, released by the United Nations on Thursday, also pointed to an estimated 114 million jobs lost during the pandemic, a decrease in remittances which are critical to many poorer countries, and rising debt. U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed told a news conference launching the report that its message is “clear and stark:" COVID-19 has led to an even more sharply unequal world that is leaving millions of people behind, and without immediate action on financing U.N. development goals for 2030 are at risk.

  • Lorry drivers entering UK face compulsory Covid test

    All hauliers entering England face a mass testing regime to combat the threat of new Covid-19 variants from the Continent, despite fears it could disrupt food supplies. Ministers are to scrap the current exemptions for all lorry drivers, border force officials and other specialist workers entering the country and replace them with mandatory “bespoke” tests to prevent coronavirus variants reaching the UK from the Continent, and particularly France. The scheme, due to be announced by the Government as early as this weekend, is still being finalised but it is expected to require hauliers to test when they are in the UK rather than at the border in a bid to avoid delays that could lead to supermarket shortages. All lorry drivers staying longer than two days will be required to have a Covid-19 test within 48 hours and then every 72 hours. This would mean three tests on days two, five, and eight, at one of the 39 testing sites across the UK. It will be enforced through fines similar to the £2,000 penalties that travellers face if they fail to test on days two and eight during home quarantine. Ministers may give industry seven days to prepare amid concerns over the risk of disruption to trade. “The potential impact is hard to quantify but there is a concern that an inbound testing regime will introduce an additional burden that could cause significant points of friction,” said a Government source. “There is a worry that it will upset hauliers who are grumpy post-Brexit. There are concerns about delivering to supermarkets because of any additional delays.“ Border Force staff involved in cross Channel work have been told they will also have to be tested three times a week for Covid-19. It is thought there will be similar arrangements for other workers who are currently exempt from travel restrictions including train and ferry staff. It comes amid growing concerns over the third wave of the pandemic currently sweeping Europe with the Government scientific advisers most worried about the South African variant, said to account for up to 10 per cent of cases in France.

  • Texas death toll from February storm, outages surpasses 100

    Texas officials on Thursday raised the death toll from February's winter storm and blackouts to at least 111 people — nearly doubling the state's initial tally following one of the worst power outages in U.S. history. The majority of the Texas deaths are associated with hypothermia, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Many homes went without power or drinkable water for days after subfreezing temperatures, failing power plants and record demand for heat pushed Texas' electric grid to the breaking point.

  • Montenegro was a success story in troubled Balkan region – now its democracy is in danger

    Celebrating Montenegrin independence on May 21, 2006. Diminar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty ImagesTiny Montenegro has long been different from its neighbors in the former Yugoslavia. After a decade of bloody civil wars that included ethnic cleansing and acts of genocide, Yugoslavia in the 1990s split violently along ethnic lines into six different independent republics. But Montenegro escaped the worst of the war and for years remained with Serbia – its dominant, Russian-allied neighbor – as part of the “rump Yugoslavia.” In 2006, Montenegrins voted for independence and separated from Serbia peacefully. Montenegro became a stable and inclusive democracy. It is a mountainous, postage-stamp sized country of 640,000 on the eastern Adriatic Sea. Rather than maintain the Slavic ethnic identity of Serbia, Montenegro made room for all kinds of people. It was home to Montenegrins – who are Orthodox, Muslim, Catholic and atheist – yes, but also Bosniaks, Albanians, Roman-Catholic Croats and Serbs. Montenegro also has a Jewish community. Montenegro’s post-independence leaders in the socialist party worked to build a broad civil society that recognized the many identities of its citizens. Many refugees from the Balkan wars sought safety in Montenegro. Its political system favored neither majorities nor minorities, a value system inherited from Yugoslavia. In 2017, Montenegro joined NATO, the transatlantic security alliance, against Russia’s wishes. It wants to join the European Union. Montenegro’s Balkan success story – and its very national identity – is now in danger after a right-wing coalition aligned with Serbia and Russia took power in December. A language grows and struggles A fight over the Montenegrin language is symbolic of the broader political fight playing out in Montenegro. All the former Yugoslavian republics – Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro and Serbia – share a mutually intelligible language, previously called Serbo-Croatian. The differences among them are comparable to the varieties of English spoken by Americans, Australians, British and South Africans. Since Yugoslavia broke up, each new Balkan nation has used language to create a common political and cultural identity for itself, establishing each language with its distinctive style and standardizing its usage. As my research and others’ show, some were more successful in that effort than others. Bosnian, Croatian and Serbian are now well established as national languages, used in schools, the press, business and government. Montenegrin, however, remains contested. It is embraced by citizens who stand for an inclusive, multi-ethnic Montenegrin society. But those who view Montenegro as fundamentally an extension of the Serbian state consider Montenegrin merely a dialect of Serbian. According to a leader of the Serbian Orthodox Church, “Montenegrin does not exist.” Montenegro’s new coalition government seems to side with the Serbs on the language question. In March the new minister of education, science, culture and sports, Vesna Bratić – who identifies as a Serbian nationalist – threatened to close the Faculty of Montenegrin Language and Literature in the old royal capital of Cetinje and has blocked its funding since January. The institute has led efforts to standardize the Montenegrin language and foster scholarship about Montenegrin literature and culture. In a young country still forging its national identity, erasing the Montenegrin language that has bound its people together is akin to eliminating the Montenegrin identity. A nation falls apart Multi-ethnic Montenegro has so far achieved stability through a balancing act that recalled how Yugoslavian premiere Josip Broz Tito ran multi-ethnic Yugoslavia for much of the last century. Yugoslavia, founded in 1918, was dominated by Slavic-speaking Serbs, Croats and Slovenes but was home to many Hungarians and Albanians, among other non-Slavic minorities. It was also divided religiously, between Roman Catholicism – the faith of Slovenians and Croatians – and the Eastern Orthodox Christianity of Serbians, Montenegrins and Macedonians. After the Second World War, Marshal Tito and his Partisans – having driven out Nazi occupiers – led Yugoslavia under socialist rule. For four decades, Tito maintained order and quelled rivalry within Yugoslavia with an iron fist and by careful balancing of conflicting claims for cultural dominance. From the Yugoslavian capital, Belgrade, Tito promoted a one-party system and ideology fostering “brotherhood and unity” among Yugoslavia’s many disparate traditions and communities. Wartime leaders Tito, right, and Winston Churchill, in Split, Yugoslavia, in 1960. Keystone France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images That delicate balance broke down after Tito’s death in 1980. Wars erupted in Yugoslavia along national, ethnic and religious lines. Serbian and Croatian paramilitaries seeking to carve out ethnically pure states carried out ethnic cleansing operations against their rivals in each others’ territories and elsewhere. Bosnia and Herzegovina – fragmented among Catholics, Muslims and Eastern Orthodox – witnessed the gravest atrocities. Refugees from Kosovo cross the mountains on foot to reach Montenegro in 1999. David Brauchli/Sygma via Getty Images History repeats itself Montenegro now seems to be at risk of a similar unraveling with its long-ruling Democratic Party of Socialists out of power. While rhetorically supporting Montenegro’s NATO and EU membership, Montenegro’s new political leadership is ideologically aligned with Serbia and Russia. Many Montenegrins are appalled by their young democracy’s unexpected twist of fate. They fear Serbian cultural hegemony will negate their progress in nation-building and move Montenegro away from European values – and toward Russia. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] Russian President Vladimir Putin is watching the struggle over Montenegro’s future closely. Russia has traditional cultural and religious ties to Montenegro, and having Montenegro in Putin’s “portfolio” would give Russia access to a Mediterranean port. Montenegro’s ambassador to Russia meets Vladimir Putin in 2018. The two countries have longstanding ties. Alexei Druzhinin\TASS via Getty Images Some Montenegrins even worry that violent ethnic conflict could begin again anew. For them, the Balkan wars are still a fresh memory. And they’ve seen several democracies in Eastern Europe – Poland and Hungary chief among them – come under autocratic rule. The West learned the hard way 25 years ago that conflict in the former Balkans can end in tragedy. Will this history repeat itself in Montenegro?This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Marc L. Greenberg, University of Kansas. Read more:Srebrenica, 25 years later: Lessons from the massacre that ended the Bosnian conflict and unmasked a genocideFrom Macedonia to America: Civics lessons from the former Yugoslavia Marc L. Greenberg has served as a volunteer expert international advisor to the Democratic Alliance of Montenegro, a political group.

  • South Florida ‘Angel Mom’ tries to reunite hundreds of migrant families as border numbers swell

    Each of Nora Sandigo’s six phones has a different ringtone, so she can keep track of which one is buzzing.

  • Abiy Ahmed: Eritrea 'will withdraw' troops from Ethiopia in Tigray conflict

    International pressure is growing on Ethiopia to end fighting that has displaced thousands.

  • Wall Street Weekahead: Investors weigh outlook for utilities after sector's run up

    Investors looking for ways to protect themselves from a potential market downturn and rising inflation have been warming to utilities, sometimes seen as bond substitutes, as attractive alternatives. The S&P 500 utilities index has outperformed the broader market this month, rising nearly 9% so far and leading gains among sectors for March. Driving the gains may be a defensive move by investors to position themselves against a potential slide in equities, with worries mounting over higher inflation as seen in the jump in 10-year Treasury yields and pricey equities valuations, some strategists say.

  • AP source: Suh to remain with Bucs on 1-year, $9M deal

    Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh has agreed to a one-year contract worth $9 million to remain with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement, as well as a salary-cap friendly extension given to offensive lineman Donovan Smith, had not been announced by the Bucs. Smith, who was to earn $14.25 million in 2021, agreed to a two-year, $31 million extension that frees space under the salary cap as general manager Jason Licht continues the team's effort to keep as much of a championship roster together as possible.

  • Migrant arrivals to Europe lower but deaths remain high

    The number of migrants and asylum-seekers who reached Europe in 2020 is the lowest it has been in the past decade, according to a report released Friday by the United Nations migration agency. Of the 93,000 people who entered Europe irregularly last year, roughly 92% did so via the Western, Central and Eastern Mediterranean Sea, as well as through the Atlantic Ocean off West Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands, often on unseaworthy boats. Arrivals in the Canaries, considered part of the Schengen area, increased by 750% last year.

  • UCLA, USC go from late night to NCAA prime-time spotlight

    LOS ANGELES (AP) UCLA and Southern California games are usually late-night viewing for most college basketball fans during the regular season but both programs have prime time spots for the second weekend of March Madness. The Los Angeles schools are among four Pac-12 teams in the men's Sweet 16, the first time since 2007 and third time overall that the Bruins and Trojans have both made it to the regional semifinals in the same tournament. ''To see UCLA, USC and all the other conference teams having this excellent success throughout this tournament, it's just very satisfying and inspirational,'' said former UCLA great Bill Walton, who announces games for ESPN and the Pac-12 Network.

  • NBA trade deadline grades: Assessing Brad Wanamaker, Marquese Chriss moves

    Grading these two trades is all about what the Warriors do next.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more

    President Joe Biden on Thursday misstated the reality at the U.S.-Mexico border when he asserted that “nothing has changed” when it comes to the number of children coming to the United States since his predecessor, Donald Trump, was in office. The numbers are up since Biden became president on Jan. 20. In his first presidential news conference, Biden also offered a misleading account of who's getting the most benefits from the Trump tax cuts.

  • Four killed as police in Bangladesh clash with protesters during visit by Indian PM

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Four people were killed after police fired on protesters who they said attacked a police station in the Bangladeshi city of Chittagong on Friday during a demonstration against a visit to the country by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dozens were also hurt in the capital Dhaka where police used rubber bullets and teargas in clashes with violent protesters, witnesses said. In Chittagong, thousands of supporters of an Islamist group that accuses Modi of alienating minority Muslims in India streamed out of mosques after prayers to register their protest against his visit, police official Rafiqul Islam said.

  • A New York radio host is out of a job after comparing Black women's skin tones to toast

    Rob Lederman, a host at Buffalo's 97 Rock, said he would never eat bread toasted to "a Serena Williams level."

  • New York politicians reach deal to legalise medical cannabis, report says

    Legislation also allows a person to cultivate up to six cannabis plants at home for personal use

  • Fox News’ Peter Doocy complains about being snubbed in Biden press conference

    Doocy was unable to use his ‘binder full of questions’

  • Exclusive: U.S. to blacklist Myanmar military companies after deadly crackdown - sources

    The United States is planning to impose sanctions on two conglomerates controlled by Myanmar's military over the generals Feb. 1 coup and a deadly crackdown, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The move by the U.S. Treasury to blacklist Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC) and Myanma Economic Holdings Ltd (MEHL) and freeze any assets they hold in the United States could come as early as Thursday, sources said. Myanmar's generals staged a takeover on the first day of parliament in February, detaining civilian leaders including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, whose party won elections in November.

  • North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan

    Pyongyang is banned from testing such missiles, which were launched into the Sea of Japan.

  • N.Korea missile launch tests Biden, alarms Japan ahead of Olympics

    North Korea launched two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday, underscoring steady progess in its weapons programme and ramping up pressure on the new U.S. administration as it reviews North Korea policy. The apparent tests were reported by authorities in the United States, South Korea, and Japan, and coincided with the start of the Olympic torch relay in Japan. They would be the first ballistic missile tests by North Korea in nearly a year and the first reported since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.