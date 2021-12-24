Cash stuffed in Yahtzee game boxes: Broward’s sheriff asks judge for proceeds of gambling and money laundering ring

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is looking to get his hands on $1.22 million in cash, nine poker chips worth $1,000 each and 25 gold coins worth an estimated $44,400 — part of the spoils from an illegal sports gambling and money laundering ring, according to court filings.

Even though no one has been charged with a crime, the sheriff wants a judge to let his office keep the money it found during the ongoing investigation. Assets seized through forfeiture go into a trust fund, and the Sheriff’s Office allocates a portion to a wide range of community programs.

It’s not common for the seizure to precede criminal charges, but in this case, four South Florida men (two in Broward and two in Palm Beach County) have been notified that they are the targets of a criminal investigation by the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor. A forfeiture petition filed in August described the operation and indicated charges were forthcoming, but none have been filed as of Dec. 23.

Investigators received an anonymous tip about the enterprise in late 2018. William Cascioli, 59, a Broward resident at the time but last known to be living in Lake Worth, was identified as a key organizer engaging in bookmaking, illegal gambling and money laundering.

Illegal sports betting was a major part of the activity, raking in “hundreds of thousands in proceeds weekly.”

Employees of local casinos were recruited as “agents” of the organization, though the petition is not specific about how many casino employees were part of the operation and exactly what role they played.

Early in the investigation, detectives said they followed Cascioli on what appeared to be a bizarre errand: The suspect went to pick someone up from an arrival gate at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport only to circle around and drop him off at a departure gate minutes later.

Cascioli then bought two Yahtzee games, valued at about $10 each, from a CVS pharmacy in Pembroke Pines and had them shipped to addresses in Texas and California, paying FedEx $180 in cash for the shipment., according to the petition.

Story continues

That was enough to arouse suspicion about the content of the Yahtzee boxes, according to the petition. The packages were intercepted: One was found to contain $108,000 in cash and the other $100,000.

As the investigation continued, detectives found dozens of text messages outlining illegal bets and alleged efforts to process the gambling money through bank accounts to hide the source.

A Broward judge approved the sheriff’s petition in November, but that is being appealed. So is the search of the home of one of the alleged ringleaders, Martin Zarcadoolas, 55, of Wellington, who has denied any knowledge of the operation.

Defense lawyers have until Jan. 14 to submit their arguments to the 4th District Court of Appeal.

In all, authorities seized $1.22 million in cash, nine poker chips worth $1,000 each, and 25 gold coins worth an estimated $44,400 from homes belonging to Cascioli, Zarcadoolas, and two others: Todd Schettino, 58, of Pembroke Pines, and Harris Steinhart, 79, of Coral Springs.

All four have been notified that they are targets of a criminal investigation by the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor.

Sports betting is illegal in Florida, with the state’s effort to work out an alternative with the Seminole Tribe currently in legal limbo.

Benjamin Waxman, attorney for Zarcadoolas, Keith Seltzer, attorney for Schettino, and Eric Clayman, who represents Stenhart, declined to comment, citing the pending investigation. Efforts to reach Cascioli’s lawyer were unsuccessful.

Rafael Olmeda may be reached at rolmeda@sunsentinel.com and 954-356-4457. Follow him on Twitter @rolmeda