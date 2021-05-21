Cash windfall, virus numbers aid Newsom in recall

Axios
The Democratic National Committee is launching its first minority-focused ad buy of the 2022 midterm cycle, targeting the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in battleground states, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The buy, which comes earlier than any similar purchase during prior election cycles, underscores Democrats' awareness of their slim majorities in Congress and the need to engender and retain support from communities of color.Details: The "high five-figure" ad buy will be placed in AAPI-serving outlets and run in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.The ads will be translated into "traditional Chinese," Korean and Vietnamese.The buy also comes during AAPI Heritage Month.Congress passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act on Tuesday. The bill will now head to President Biden's desk, who's said he will sign it into law.The big picture: In America's largest cities, anti-Asian hate has jumped 164% compared with this time last year, according to data from the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, Axios' Shawna Chen writes.What they're saying: "The AAPI community has made tremendous contributions to our nation and were an integral element of Democrats regaining control of the White House and U.S. Senate," DNC Deputy Executive Director Roger Lau said.