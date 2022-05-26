CASH wiretap case awaits ruling

May 26—LINESVILLE — Whether the Conneaut Area Senior High (CASH) principal goes to trial in Crawford County Court for allegedly violating Pennsylvania's wiretap law won't be determined until next month.

Testimony was completed Wednesday in the preliminary hearing for Edward J. Pietroski; however, Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard did not rule whether to bind the case over for trial in Crawford Court of Common Pleas.

Pietroski, 43, of Hartstown, is charged by Linesville Police Department with one felony count of wiretapping for allegedly having a Nov. 15, 2021, staff meeting at the school in Linesville recorded without the participants knowing it was being recorded. A third-degree felony, wiretapping carries a maximum penalty of seven years in jail and a $15,000 fine, if convicted.

At issue is whether there is an expectation of privacy in the case. Pietroski is charged with the alleged illegal recording of a CASH faculty meeting in the school's cafeteria immediately following the school day.

The police investigation into Pietroski began Jan. 31 after several teachers who were at the November faculty meeting learned it had been recorded, but had not granted their permission nor were they told it was being recorded, according to the search warrant in the case.

Stallard held off any ruling until he after he listens to the full approximately 40-minute recording of the meeting which was introduced into evidence at Wednesday's hearing.

Stallard set closing arguments in the case for June 2. Andrew Natalo is the Crawford County assistant district attorney prosecuting the case and Eric Mikovch is Pietroski's defense attorney.

Mikovch had argued at the hearing that the full content of what was discussed at the meeting is critical to any potential violation, citing Pennsylvania case law. That led to a 30-minute recess in which Stallard, Natalo and Mikovch met in the judge's chambers to discuss the matter before testimony resumed.

Story continues

At Wednesday's hearing, Evelyn Neville, a CASH teacher, testified she spoke together with Pietroski and Matthew Vannoy, the school's assistant principal, several days prior to the staff meeting. Neville testified she told them she would not be able to attend the staff meeting due to a schedule conflict. Neville testified Pietroski then asked Vannoy to record the meeting with Pietroski then stating "it would be recorded and sent to me."

Vannoy testified Pietroski told him verbally to use Google Meet, a video conferencing application for computers, on Vannoy's laptop computer for the faculty meeting. Vannoy said Pietroski told him to use the application to record the meeting for those faculty unable to make the meeting time as well as for those faculty who were available at the time, but unable to go to the building.

Vannoy testified he didn't recall it being announced to 50 faculty members in attendance that the meeting was being recorded. Vannoy didn't recall if there were emails sent to faculty members that the meeting was to be recorded. Vannoy said there were no lights or indicators on the laptop to show others in the room it was being recorded.

Donna Lucas, another CASH teacher, testified she attended the faculty meeting which centered around teacher evaluations and grading policy. Lucas testified she found out the meeting was recorded without her consent at a subsequent teachers union meeting. Lucas testified she had expected discussions at the faculty meeting to remain among the people in the meeting.

The question of who is paying for Pietroski's legal defense for a criminal charge remains unanswered after seven weeks.

Meadville Tribune emails Wednesday to Jarrin Sperry, Conneaut School District's superintendent, and George Joseph, the district's attorney, were unanswered as of early evening. Each of the district's nine elected school board members were copied on the email as well but there was no response.

In an April 6 response to the Tribune as to who would pay Pietroski's legal bills, Sperry wrote the district would fulfill all its legal requirements, but it had not been determined at that time who would pay.

Sperry added the school board had a request from the Pennsylvania Principals Association calling for the district to pay the bill and "asserts a legal obligation under Pennsylvania law to do so."

In an April 8 response to the Tribune about the legal bill question, Joseph stated the question was the subject of "ongoing research."

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at .