Cashed out

Aug. 24—A New York Mills man failed to appear in Otter Tail County District Court on Monday for a hearing involving the theft of a .22 caliber rifle and several other items.

According to court records, on June 30, New York Mills Police Chief Berndt met with a victim of a theft regarding items missing from their apartment located in New York Mills. The victim stated that they were missing a .22 caliber Sears rifle with a fully loaded magazine, a Galaxy 10 plus phone, CBD oil, vehicle titles, a jewelry box with jewelry, model airplane kit, various puzzles, model car kits, and tramadol pills.

The victim told the New York Mills Police Chief that a female they had met was being paid to clean their apartment while they were on the road driving truck. The victim also stated that a partner of the suspect, identified as Richard David Cash, 23, of New York Mills did not have permission to be at the victim's apartment and this was communicated to his partner, who was doing the cleaning.

Court records say that when the victim realized the items were missing from their apartment, they confronted the partner and Cash at their residence on North Tousley Avenue in New York Mills. No one answered the door, but the victim saw their jewelry box on the porch and a model car kit on a kitchen table.

Chief Berndt responded to the residence and made contact with Cash and his partner. Chief Berndt explained why he was there and asked where the gun was. After initially denying the gun was in the residence, Cash went upstairs and retrieved the victim's rifle. Cash stated that he entered the victim's apartment alone, without his partner's knowledge, and took the rifle. Cash also told the officer that he did not have the ammo magazine.

Cash was charged with one count of first degree burglary with possession of a dangerous weapon and theft of a firearm or property value over $35,000. Both are felonies.

Cash was scheduled to appear at an omnibus hearing on Monday and failed to appear. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.