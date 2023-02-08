Cashier accused of stealing $90,000 from meat market in Watertown

A cashier was arrested after she allegedly stole over $90,000 from a meat market in Watertown over the course of several months, according to the Watertown Police Department.

Marissa Ganavage, 49, of Watertown was arrested on Tuesday and charged in connection with a series of thefts that were reported at Watertown Meat Center from January to October 2022, police said.

She allegedly stole over $90,000 from the meat market by manipulating transactions during her tenure at the store, police said. Detectives discovered the discrepancies during a lengthy investigation into the stolen money.

Ganavage was charged with first-degree larceny and was released from custody on a $50,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Feb. 14.