Can a cashier ask to see my ID if I’m not the one buying alcohol in NC? What to know

Like a lot of other states, North Carolina has several laws in place for buying and selling alcohol to those legally of age to drink.

Those 21 and up must provide ID when getting alcohol, but what if you’re not the one getting drinks? Are you required to be carded even if you’re not the one drinking?

Cashiers, bartenders or anyone selling or serving alcohol do have the right to ask for identification from other members of a group, but the North Carolina ABC Commission says it is not a requirement.

“It is illegal to sell or serve alcohol to someone under the age of 21, and checking identification is a best practice to protect against that,” Jeff Strickland, a spokesperson for NC ABC Commission, told The Charlotte Observer. “If an individual is selling multiple drinks to a group, they may check the identifications of other members to ensure they are not selling or serving alcohol to someone under 21.”

So even though it’s not legally required, Strickland says businesses may have their own policies or practices for checking identification to avoid giving alcohol to those underage.

What are the penalties for selling to minors?

In North Carolina, there are some hefty penalties for breaking the state alcohol laws. Anyone caught selling or giving alcohol to anyone under 21 would be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor, state law says, but there could also be additional consequences too if convicted.

“For the first offense, a person convicted of selling or providing alcohol to someone under the age of 21 must pay a $250 fine plus $100 in court costs and do 25 hours of community service,” according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

“A person convicted of aiding and abetting the sale of or providing alcohol to a minor must pay a $500 fine plus court costs and do 25 hours of community service work.”