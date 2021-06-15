Cashier killed, deputy hurt by man arguing about face mask at Georgia store, cops say

Simone Jasper
·1 min read

A cashier was killed and a deputy injured after a customer got into a face mask dispute at a Georgia store and then opened fire, officials said.

Victor Lee Tucker Jr., 30, was arguing about masks in the checkout line at a Decatur supermarket before he returned to the business with a gun on Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

“Tucker walked directly back to the cashier, pulled out a handgun and shot her,” investigators said.

He is also accused of shooting at an off-duty DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputy who tried to intervene.

“That is what he’s trained to do, that’s part of his 30-year career in law enforcement,” Sheriff Melody Maddox said. “All of us here are trained to intervene and to respond.”

Officials said Tucker and the deputy fired at each other, leaving the two injured. They were in stable condition as of Monday, according to investigators.

The cashier, who wasn’t identified in a news release, was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Another supermarket worker was “grazed by a bullet” and treated at the scene, officials said.

It happened at Big Bear Supermarket, roughly 10 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta, according to the sheriff’s office.

The DeKalb County Police Department reportedly caught Tucker as he tried to crawl outside the supermarket.

The department “will be taking arrest warrants for Tucker” as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation looks into the case, officials said.

Teen gets surgery after park guests punch him in mask dispute, Pennsylvania cops say

Shopper spits on worker – then does it a day later in coronavirus dispute, PA cops say

Recommended Stories

  • Discovery of body ends search for missing 38-year-old at Joshua Tree, rangers say

    The man was last seen June 5.

  • Yelp Restaurant Bookings Surge in Honolulu, But New York Trails

    (Bloomberg) -- Restaurant bookings via Yelp Inc. surged past pre-pandemic levels in almost every U.S. state in May, with the notable exception of New York.Diners seated in Texas and Florida, which lifted mask mandates early and reopened businesses to 100% capacity, more than doubled compared with May 2019, according to Yelp, a local-search provider of reviews and booking software. California was back to pre-Covid-19 levels, while New York was still down from two years earlier.The boost may be du

  • Father, son plead guilty to helping Ghosn flee Japan

    An American father and son pleaded guilty in Tokyo on Monday (June 14), to charges that they illegally helped former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn flee Japan more than a year ago. U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter, could now face up to three years in prison. Buses believed to be carrying the two were seen arriving in court on Monday. Prosecutors accuse them of helping Ghosn escape Japan in a box aboard a private jet to Lebanon in December 2019. The pair allegedly received 1.3 million for their services.In March, they were extradited to Japan from the United States.That's after a months-long battle to prevent that by their American lawyers. Those lawyers argued that the two could face relentless interrogations and torture. Suspects in Japan are interrogated without their lawyers present, and are often denied bail before trial.Japan's conviction rate is 99%.Taylor and his son are now being held at the same jail in Tokyo, where Ghosn was previously detained. At the time of Ghosn's escape, he was awaiting trial on charges that he understated his compensation in Nissan's financial statements by USD$85 million, over the course of a decade. He was also accused of enriching himself at his employer's expense through payments to car dealerships. Ghosn has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He remains a fugitive in his childhood home in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

  • UPDATE 4-American duo plead guilty to helping former Nissan chief Ghosn flee Japan

    A U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and his son pleaded guilty in Tokyo on Monday to charges that they illegally helped former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan hidden in a box aboard a private jet in December 2019. Chief judge Hideo Nirei, one of three judges presiding over their first court appearance, asked Michael Taylor and his son Peter whether there was any mistake in the charges submitted by the Tokyo Prosecutors' office. "No your honour," the older Taylor replied.

  • Futures hold steady with Fed meeting in focus

    Futures tied to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq held near record highs on Tuesday as investors looked for comments from the Federal Reserve about whether a recent jump in inflation would prompt a sooner-than-expected tapering in monetary policy. Assurance from the Fed that rising prices are transitory coupled with falling U.S. Treasury yields have helped ease some concerns over inflation but investors remain cautious as they await the Fed's commentary on its inflation stance. The benchmark S&P 500, the blue-chip Dow Jones and the tech-stocks focused Nasdaq have gained 13.3%, 12.3% and 10%, respectively so far this year as investors tried to find their ground between inflation concerns and optimism about an economic reopening.

  • Cashier killed, deputy wounded in Georgia supermarket mask dispute

    A suspect was in stable condition after law enforcement opened fire on him.

  • Accused serial killer mentally incompetent to stand trial at this time, judge rules

    A re-evaluation of Fredrick Scott’s mental fitness will occur later this summer.

  • White House releases first-ever national strategy for countering domestic terrorism

    The Biden administration on Tuesday released the first-ever "National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism," following a 100-day comprehensive review ordered by President Biden on his first day in office.Why it matters: It's the first national plan for countering what the White House is calling "the most urgent terrorism threat the United States faces today," echoing previous assessments by Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray and the intelligence community.Stay

  • Ex-government chief for UFO investigations: US considering extraterrestrial hypothesis

    The former chief of the Pentagon's Unidentified Flying Objects-UFO investigations program publicly confirmed that the U.S. government has in the past actively considered — and is presently still considering — whether the most extraordinary unidentified flying objects are not of earthly origin.

  • Updated look at where Texas’ 2022 recruiting class ranks in the nation

    Texas recently jumped Oklahoma in the 2022 recruiting class rankings and now have the top class in the Big 12.

  • CNN reporter brands Trump administration seizing her emails ‘sheer abuse of power’

    Barbara Starr has called on the Biden administration to introduce new protections for journalists

  • He Was Put to Death. The Real Serial Killer Roamed Free.

    Corpus Christi PDThe Phantom is an anti-death penalty documentary that makes a compelling case that the wrong man was convicted—and put to death—by the state of Texas in 1983. It’s a portrait of criminal justice system imperfections, although to its detriment, it never quite pinpoints all the reasons why things didn’t work out correctly. Tackling issues of racial and economic inequity, as well as law enforcement and prosecutorial sloppiness, it puts forward a collection of intriguing theories as

  • Canadian man accused of murdering Muslim family members to face terror charges

    A Canadian man who is accused of deliberately running over five members of a Muslim family with his truck, killing four of them, now faces terrorism charges in addition to counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder, prosecutors said on Monday. Nathaniel Veltman, 20, was arrested shortly after the June 6 attack in a parking lot in London, Ontario, a short distance from the city's oldest mosque. Due to a publication ban, details from a hearing in which Veltman appeared by Zoom on Monday from jail cannot be revealed.

  • Massive explosion at Illinois chemical plant prompts evacuation and potential ‘environmental nightmare’

    One firefighter has been injured

  • Kayleigh McEnany met with furious reaction after claiming she never lied as White House press spokesperson

    McEnany says being a “woman of faith” and a mother prevented her from lying

  • Kansas City man charged with murder after bystander was killed during police pursuit

    Francois C. Orloff, 30, is charged with second-degree felony murder in the death of 73-year-old Patsy Arnold.

  • Dad dies after jumping in NC lake to give son, friend his life jacket, officials say

    The boys “appeared to be struggling” after jumping from a float.

  • Massachusetts native shot, killed during armed robbery at Dunkin’ in Philadelphia

    Authorities say the man who murdered 40-year-old Christine Lugo is believed to responsible for five other killings.

  • Discovery of body ends search for missing 38-year-old at Joshua Tree, rangers say

    The man was last seen June 5.

  • After G-7, Biden says he's reestablishing US credibility

    President Joe Biden on Sunday said the United States had restored its presence on the world stage as he used his first overseas trip since taking office to connect with a new generation of leaders from some of the world’s most powerful countries and more closely unite allies on addressing the coronavirus pandemic and China’s trade and labor practices. As he wrapped three days of what he called “an extraordinarily collaborative and productive meeting” at the Group of Seven summit of wealthy democracies, Biden said there was “genuine enthusiasm” for his engagement. “America’s back in the business of leading the world alongside nations who share our most deeply held values,” Biden said at a news conference before leaving Cornwall to visit Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.