Cashier mistakenly shoots wrong customer in fight over ‘incorrect change,’ Ohio cops say

A convenience store cashier accidentally killed an innocent customer while another man was threatening and attacking her, according to authorities in Ohio.

Now she has been charged with negligent homicide, police said.

The Akron Police Department responded to the store at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, according to a news release. Store clerk Gurninder Banvait said she and a male customer got into a fight “over incorrect change.”

“During the encounter, the man began damaging the store, throwing items at the cashier and trying to grab her through the Plexiglass divider,” police said.

Banvait, 55, told authorities she “pulled out a handgun, which discharged,” according to the news release. An “uninvolved customer” was shot in his upper body.

The 34-year-old customer involved in the initial dispute ran away, police said, but was later identified and arrested. He was charged with aggravated menacing.

Authorities said the 48-year-old victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Detectives learned on Oct. 18 that he died of his injuries. He has not been publicly identified by police.

Banvait was arrested and charged on Oct. 19.

In Ohio, negligent homicide is a first-degree misdemeanor. The law states “no person shall negligently cause the death of another ... by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance.”

Akron is about 40 miles south of downtown Cleveland.

