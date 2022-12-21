Cashier speaks out after AMBER Alert suspect spotted at Huber Heights gas station

The Columbus Police Department has released new photos of a Columbus AMBER Alert suspect at a gas station in Huber Heights.

Police said Nalah Jackson, was spotted at a gas station in the car she allegedly stole in Columbus.

News Center 7′s Haley Kosik spoke with a cashier at the United Dairy Farmers off of Brandt Pike who said Jackson showed up there Monday night.

The cashier, Emily Ryan, said Jackson showed up right before closing.

Surveillance photos show Jackson walking up to the checkout.

Ryan said Jackson asked for $5 for gas and was behaving strangely.

Ryan said she gave Jackson money and then Jackson went into the bathroom for around 20 minutes before leaving out the emergency exit.

After the cashier got the AMBER Alert on her phone, she made the connection.

“I was really shocked, I’m kicking myself for not doing something,” Ryan said.

The cashier is the one who called the police, telling them they saw Jackson.

Jackson is described as being 5-feet 7-inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

Police are continuing to search for Kason Thomas, one of the twins who was reported missing Monday night. His brother Ky’air was found safe at the Dayton International Airport early Tuesday morning.