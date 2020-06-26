Cashing in on George Floyd: T-shirts, pillows, running shoes and even underwear are being sold, some of it through Amazon

Corrections and Clarifications: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified an Amazon spokesperson.

By now you’ve probably seen the T-shirts and face masks bearing George Floyd’s name and image. But have you seen the “Justice For George Floyd’’ running shoes?

Or how about the “Call for Justice for George Floyd’’ throw pillow?

Or the “George Floyd R.I.P.” underwear?

Yes, underwear, $18 for three pair.

The death of Floyd, an African American man who was suffocated under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25, has done more than set off protests and soul searching across the United States. It also has triggered the selling of an array of merchandise, much of it listed on Amazon.

“Clearly opportunists,’’ said James Thomson, an adviser for brands selling online. “All these people selling T-shirts, they’re basically along for the ride, making money on it.

“Whether they care about the social aspects, it’s just the surfboard to jump onto and ride as long as the wave is there.’’

Selling merchandise tied to tragedy or a major news event is not a new phenomenon.

Soon after Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, T-shirts bearing their images were for sale online and on the street.

Donnell Dorsey arranges Kobe Bryant memorabilia outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Dorsey slept along Figueroa Street Sunday night to claim a spot to sell merchandise outside the public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. Dorsey said he sold out of Bryant-related T-shirts and hats five times the day after the basketball superstar died. More

The same thing happened not long after Eric Garner repeated the words “I can’t breathe’’ in 2014 when a white police officer put him into a chokehold in New York that ended his life.

And T-shirts remembering the Virgin Mary's believed appearance to six children in southern Bosnia in 1981 are still being sold there today, as are T-shirts commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the visions of the Virgin Mary reported by three shepherd children in Portugal. In fact, they're available for purchase on Amazon on socks, coffee mugs and hoodies.

On Tuesday, Floyd’s funeral was a powerful scene — and it was easy to spot face masks bearing his name as about 500 people streamed into The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston. The 10-person Houston Ensemble sang from the choir loft and Rev. Al Sharpton eulogized the man whose image and name were omnipresent.

No more than 50 yards from the church, Christopher Moody of Columbia, S.C. said, he was selling George Floyd T-shirts for $20 and George Floyd masks for $10.

“When a good movement comes, something public is going on, that’s when it gets done,’’ Moody, 37, said of his merchandise. “It helps somebody make a silent statement for what they stand for.’’

Brothers Rodney, left, and Philonise Floyd stand up and react as the Rev. Al Sharpton gives the eulogy during the funeral for George Floyd on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston. More

Dezzie Storne of Savannah, Georgia, said he was selling George Floyd T-shirts for $15 under an old pop-up tent along the procession route and as a horse-drawn carriage carrying Floyd’s remains passed by on its way to Houston Memorial Gardens for Floyd’s burial.

Storne, who is African American and described himself as a committed activist, said he saw about 10 other street vendors and they came from as far as California, Tennessee and Michigan.

“Yes, I’m selling a product, and people are wearing this product to express their desire about this particular issue, right?'' he said. "The product is used to promote the issue."

Jennifer Rothman, a law professor at LMU Loyola Law School in Los Angeles and an expert on state laws protecting individuals' identities, said it's unclear if selling merchandise bearing Floyd's name or image could result in legal liability. But Rothman pointed out that the holders of Elvis Presley’s rights successfully sued to block the sale, at least temporarily, of “in memoriam” posters in the aftermath of the rock legend’s death.