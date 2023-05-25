Cashless Britain is a disaster waiting to happen

Money

In a year’s time the new King will appear on banknotes for the first time – but how many will ever see him?

Britain is rapidly becoming a cashless society, but too many people are failing to consider who really benefits from shunning notes and coins, or about the people who are being left behind.

From car parks to cafes, theatres to pubs, this relentless march towards digital payments has infected every part of our lives.

Far from making it easier to carry out transactions, it has only placed barriers in the way.

This is a world where parking a car has become an technological ordeal as drivers are ordered to download apps to their phone, often in areas with little signal, and hand over their bank account details to any old firm that demands them.

Whatever was wrong with putting a pound in the machine and sticking the ticket to your windscreen?

The Bank of England says one in five people consider cash to be their preferred payment method, and use it day to day.

How many more would use cash if banks, tech firms and retailers weren’t trying to eradicate it from our lives? We have found ourselves in the ludicrous situation where some banks in central London do not even accept cash.

Who does this benefit? Certainly not the average consumer. The elderly, disabled and those who struggle with technology are the obvious losers from a cashless society. But the rest of us lose our privacy and the right to choose how we pay.

Cash usage increased for the first time in 13 years last year, as households started budgeting with physical money during the cost of living crisis. Nationwide says there were more than 30 million withdrawals from its cash machines last year – up 19pc compared with 2021.

Politicians of all stripes have spoken about the need to maintain access to cash, but it is even more important to ensure that we can spend it. If you cannot use cash on your local high street then it is doomed to disappear, and MPs must urgently wise up to this fact.

It is more than 20 years since Dilip Soman of the University of Toronto published research warning that card use encouraged customers to overspend.

Two decades on, interested parties are trying to make it as difficult as possible to pay with the alternative of cash. No wonder.

But this is not just a personal finance issue, the decline of cash could very quickly become a national security issue. What happens if hackers from a hostile state target our bank system? Should our economy just close for a few days until the attack is over?

In some places the tide is turning.

On a recent holiday to Canada I saw several restaurants offering a discount for paying in cash.

Business owners like cash because it helps them avoid the sky-high card processing fees charged by banks and machine providers, and customers like it because they can spend without a third party watching over their shoulder.

No wonder Canadians are turning back to cash when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already used powers to freeze the bank accounts of citizens who dared to exercise their right to protest.

The survival of cash is about more than what’s in your pocket – our civil liberties are at stake.

