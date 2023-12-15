CASI opens permanent Head Start location in Charlestown

Dec. 14—CHARLESTOWN — After renting locations and needing to move after a few years, Community Action of Southern Indiana purchased a permanent location in Charlestown for its Head Start program.

Over the past 30 years, Head Start always had a presence in Charlestown, but never a permanent home. Now the new location is 820 Pleasant St.

Community Action of Southern Indiana addresses the needs of vulnerable citizens while helping them achieve economic security. They do this through programs such as Empower Southern Indiana, the Learning Center and more.

The Head Start program has been around for about 60 years. It is a free program that serves prenatal mothers, children from ages 3 to 5 and families.

It promotes school readiness and provides comprehensive services in early childhood education, health, nutrition and parent engagement.

Children in the program attend classes in the center with teachers who provide developmentally appropriate activities that develop a child's cognitive, social, emotional and physical growth for school readiness.

"We're a family care center," said Merry Striegel, CASI's director for Head Start. "Childcare and child education is just one piece of the glorious things that we do."

To qualify for Head Start, someone must meet the income eligibility guidelines, live in the service area of Clark County, be pregnant or have children who are 5 years old or younger.

At the last site, they were told that they were not able to renew their lease and they had to find a new place. Striegel started talking with CASI's board of directors and the policy council about buying a new building.

"In meeting and with talking with them, it was decided 'let's look for something we can purchase,'" Striegel said. "We've been in this community for years, there's a huge need... We just want to be there for our Charlestown friends."

Shortly after, they found their new location and named it the Pleasant Street Head Start. In the new location, there are two classrooms for children ages 3-5 and they have a total of 30 families.

Pleasant Street Head Start also has the room for expansion and CASI plans on expanding the location in the next five years so they can start caring for toddlers and infants.

With the permanent location, Head Start will not have to worry about the Charlestown location moving buildings and CASI can better serve them.

"It's exciting to have Head Start have a permanent home here in the city of Charlestown," said Treva Hodges, Charlestown mayor. "Child care is something that is high priority for all the growing that we're experiencing through jobs and residential improvements."

Without good childcare, you will not attract people to your community, Hodges added.

"The thing I like most about Head Start, is that it's not just a day care, it's actually a learning opportunity for these kids," Hodges said. "Head Start is a way to make sure that they're ending generational poverty, traumas, and it really gives these kids an opportunity."