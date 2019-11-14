CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CASI) Path To Profitability

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CASI): CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of -US$27.5m and a trailing-twelve month of -US$42.4m, the US$317m market-cap amplifies its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on CASI’s investors mind, I’ve decided to gauge market sentiment. Below I will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for CASI.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering CASI, the consensus is breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$6.3m in 2021. Therefore, CASI is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, I calculated the rate at which CASI must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 70% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, CASI may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

I’m not going to go through company-specific developments for CASI given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before I wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. CASI has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up of equity. This means that CASI has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital,and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

