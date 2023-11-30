Casino Beach Fishing Pier closing for repairs through May

The Casino Beach Fishing Pier is expected to be out of commission for approximately six months while crews repair damage from Hurricane Sally.

The work is anticipated to begin in December and estimated to be completed by May 2024. The pier will be closed for the duration of construction.

The Casino Beach Fishing Pier sustained damage during Hurricane Sally, which made landfall on Sept. 16, 2020. Repairs to the pier include replacement of pier signage, lighting, water line, entrance gate, timber railing, and blow-out deck panels. The project will also include repairs to timber railing and blow-out deck panels, as well as the installation of items including viewing scopes, cameras, benches, trash cans, fishing line receptacles and a flag pole removed during the pedestrian rail replacement.

Angelers and sightseers use the worn and weathered Pensacola Beach Fishing Pier on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Escambia County expects to begin work to repair broken and weathered portions of the Pensacola Beach Fishing Pier starting in November of 2023.

The new pedestrian railing, deck panel replacement and light installation will comply with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines and the Florida Fish and Wildlife restrictions for turtle lighting.

Escambia County's Construction Management Division of the Engineering Department has contracted with DRMP, Inc. for construction engineering and inspection services. Southern Road & Bridge, LLC is the primary contractor with a construction cost of $4,271,359.

For more information, please contact Dmitrii Trokhin, Escambia County Project Manager, at 850-595-3419 or dstrokhin@myescambia.com

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Casino Beach Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach closing for repairs