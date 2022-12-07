Casino boss rates seven casino-heist scenes in movies and television

Reuters

Disruptions in tanker traffic from Russia's Black Sea ports to the Mediterranean are a result of a new Turkish insurance rule, not the price cap on Russian oil agreed by a coalition of G7 countries and Australia, an official with the group said on Tuesday. Of the 20 loaded crude oil tankers facing delays in the region, all but one appear to be carrying Kazakh - not Russian - origin oil and would not be subject to the price cap "under any scenario," the official said. Markets are closely watching the impact of a G7-led price cap on Russian seaborne oil that took effect on Monday, but G7 officials say the measure did not cause the backup in Turkey's Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits into the Mediterranean.