Casino disorderly conduct case is dismissed

Jun. 1—ERIE — A Meadville-area man's disorderly conduct case at Presque Isle Downs Casino late last year has been dismissed as part of a plea deal reached three months ago.

Magisterial District Judge Brian McGowan of Erie formally dismissed the charge Tuesday against Michael V. Feleppa under a plea bargain Feleppa agreed to on March 1.

Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Gaming charged Feleppa, 44, of 10601 Cutter Road, with disorderly conduct for the incident at 10:40 p.m. Dec. 22, 2021, inside the casino.

Feleppa, an autistic support teacher at Meadville Area Senior High, is the head football coach at Cochranton High School.

Feleppa entered a not guilty plea to the charge on Jan. 13, according to online court records.

At what was to be a formal hearing on the matter March 1 before McGowan, Feleppa entered into a plea agreement with McGowan and the hearing was continued until Tuesday.

Under the plea agreement Feleppa signed March 1, he pleaded guilty to the disorderly conduct charge. However, the charge could be dismissed as of May 30, if the following conditions are met.

"If defendant (Feleppa) receives no further citations or criminal complaints for the next 90 days, then this citation will be dismissed," the agreement reads. "If another citation or complaint is filed, then this guilty plea will be entered with a $50 fine plus costs being due immediately."

If convicted, Feleppa faced a fine of $50 plus court costs and fees of $164.25, according to the citation.

Feleppa's defense attorney, Tyler Linquist, Tuesday declined comment to The Meadville Tribune on the dismissal.