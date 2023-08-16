Casino player makes last-minute change to bet in Florida – and wins life-changing prize

In the casino game, it pays to play.

For one Florida player, one perfect bet was all it took for a big payday.

On Aug. 12, a casino guest at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa was playing the Dollar Storm game, according to a Facebook post from the casino.

She had already placed a $5 bet on the game before she decided to add “one last bill,” the casino said.

The extra money took her bet from $5 to $12.50.

Those few extra dollars were all it took for her to win multiple jackpots.

The unidentified player took home more than $1.25 million when her jackpots were combined, according to the casino.

In photos shared by the casino, the player is seen standing in front of her winning screen. She won several jackpots, including the grand jackpot of $96,913.81, according to the photo.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

88-year-old construction worker wins big lottery prize in Maryland — but won’t retire

Couple learns someone in NC town won big Powerball prize — but didn’t know it was them

‘Superstition’ and itchy hands leads woman to buy CA lottery ticket — and a huge win

Husband shows wife a winning lottery ticket after work. ‘Her mouth dropped wide open’