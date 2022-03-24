Casino Said to Weigh Sale of Stake in Renewables Firm GreenYellow

Francois de Beaupuy, Albertina Torsoli and Angelina Rascouet
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA is weighing options for its stake in renewable energy provider GreenYellow SAS as the French retailer looks for ways to reduce its debt pile, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Casino is speaking with advisers about a potential sale of part or all of its 73% holding in GreenYellow, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Any stake sale could value GreenYellow, which develops rooftop and ground-mounted solar projects and helps commercial clients reduce energy consumption, at more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), the people said.

Deliberations are in the early stages and Casino hasn’t taken decisions on the size or timing of any divestment, according to the people. It could also opt to retain its stake in GreenYellow, they said. Representatives for Casino and GreenYellow declined to comment.

Casino, which has a market value of 1.7 billion euros, pledged last month to sell about 1.3 billion euros of assets by the end of next year in a bid to reduce its debt pile. Casino had earlier explored an initial public offering of GreenYellow.

A stake sale at a time when valuations for renewable energy assets are rising “would immediately raise much of the needed disposal proceeds,” said Charles Allen, a retail analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “GreenYellow has changed its business model so it has become more capital intensive, with investment likely exceeding GY cash flow.”

Casino’s stock was up 0.4% at 9:17 a.m. Thursday in Paris, while shares in its parent Rallye SA were down 1.1%.

Investor interest in environmentally-friendly companies is booming as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine focuses minds on the need for energy alternatives. The European Renewable Energy Index has gained about 19% since mid-February.

Albioma SA, the French producer of solar and biomass power, is in discussions with private equity firm KKR & Co. about a potential takeover, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has said his government will push for massive growth in solar and offshore wind power alongside nuclear as part of the transition away from fossil fuels.

Last month, GreenYellow raised almost 200 million euros to fund its growth via a convertible bond sale and the signing of a syndicated credit facility. French public investment bank Bpifrance and asset manager Tikehau Capital SCA bought a 24% stake in GreenYellow in 2018.

(Updates with analyst quote in sixth paragraph, shares in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Macquarie, PSP Makes $2.5 Billion Rival Bid for Australia’s Uniti

    (Bloomberg) -- A unit of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has joined HRL Morrison & Co.’s camp vying for Uniti Group Ltd. as a bidding war breaks out over the Australian telecommunications company.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Jet’s Dive Took I

  • Renault shares down after company suspends Moscow plant

    PARIS (Reuters) -Shares in French carmaker Renault fell on early trade on Thursday after the company announced it was suspending operations at its plant in Moscow. Renault shares were down by around 2% at 0811 GMT, making the carmaker the biggest loser on France's CAC40 blue chip index. Renault, the Western carmaker most exposed to the Russian market, also said it would assess options on its majority stake in Avtovaz, Russia's No. 1 carmaker.

  • U.S. New-Home Sales Declined in February for a Second Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Sales of new U.S. homes fell in February for a second month, suggesting high prices and rising mortgage rates may be keeping prospective buyers on the sidelines.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • How Much Longer Will AT&T Stock Stay So Cheap?

    U.S. telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) had earned a reputation for being a slow and steady business and a retiree's ideal stock, thanks to a fat dividend. In an effort to regain that reputation, more changes are coming soon: AT&T is spinning off its entertainment business and re-focusing on its wireless and broadband networks. Is AT&T a bargain, or is it cheap for a reason?

  • Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

    The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22% this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month. European gas prices soared after Putin's shock announcement, on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. "It seems to be an effort by the Russian authorities to apply pressure on Western countries by forcing foreign buyers of Russian gas to use roubles, with the added benefit of supporting the value of the currency," said Liam Peach, Emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics in a client note.

  • Nvidia’s $1 trillion ambitions draw cheers as software becomes a bigger piece of the pie

    Nvidia Corp.'s pursuit of what it sees as a $1 trillion opportunity won praise from analysts following the company's investor-day presentation, even though the chipmaker's stock conveyed a more muted reaction.

  • 1 Investment to Stock Up On Now, According to Warren Buffett

    Famed investor Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about picking stocks, and there's one investment he believes is the best fit for many portfolios: The S&P 500 index fund. Why invest in an S&P 500 index fund? When you invest in an S&P 500 index fund, you're investing in all of the companies that make up the S&P 500 index itself.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Sitting on Plenty of Cash

    This has been a topsy-turvy year for growth stocks and these former stock-market darlings. Both of the stocks on this list delivered big gains through most of 2021, only to collapse over the past several months.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Nasdaq's Correction Could Be Nearly Over: 3 Stocks to Buy Sooner Rather Than Later

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is no longer in a bear market. The good news is that Nasdaq's correction could nearly be over, too. While the Nasdaq isn't in a bear market anymore, some individual stocks in the index are.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Russian Stock Trading to Resume After Record Market Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will restart trading in some local equities, ending the nation’s record long shutdown that was meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomePutin

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Want $5,100 in Dividends? Invest $80,000 in These 3 Stocks

    If you have money sitting in a savings account that you can afford to invest, dividend stocks can be a great option. Three investments that should stand out for income investors today are Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), TC Energy (NYSE: TRP), and Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH).

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/23: Nvidia, Lucid, Holley

    The history is very clear: At times like these, you need to stay the course, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the stock market had given back 50% of its gains since November. It's easy to be overwhelmed by the daily doom and gloom of everything that's going wrong, Cramer admitted.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • Warren Buffett's disdain for investment banking 'money-shufflers' leads to lower takeover price for Alleghany Corp. shareholders

    Buffett subtracted $27 million — or the fee Alleghany is paying Goldman Sachs to be its advisor during the deal process — from the price tag.

  • Bad News for Disney: Pandemic Forces Theme Park to Shut Down Again

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has been hit with another COVID-19 pandemic-related blow, as the company announced it temporarily closed the Shanghai Disney theme park and resort as of Monday, March 21. It's unclear how long the current closure of the Disney properties will last, but it will be long enough to have some effect on the company's revenue this quarter.