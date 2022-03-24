Casino Said to Weigh Sale of Stake in Renewables Firm GreenYellow

(Bloomberg) -- Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA is weighing options for its stake in renewable energy provider GreenYellow SAS as the French retailer looks for ways to reduce its debt pile, according to people familiar with the matter.

Casino is speaking with advisers about a potential sale of part or all of its 73% holding in GreenYellow, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Any stake sale could value GreenYellow, which develops rooftop and ground-mounted solar projects and helps commercial clients reduce energy consumption, at more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), the people said.

Deliberations are in the early stages and Casino hasn’t taken decisions on the size or timing of any divestment, according to the people. It could also opt to retain its stake in GreenYellow, they said. Representatives for Casino and GreenYellow declined to comment.

Casino, which has a market value of 1.7 billion euros, pledged last month to sell about 1.3 billion euros of assets by the end of next year in a bid to reduce its debt pile. Casino had earlier explored an initial public offering of GreenYellow.

A stake sale at a time when valuations for renewable energy assets are rising “would immediately raise much of the needed disposal proceeds,” said Charles Allen, a retail analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “GreenYellow has changed its business model so it has become more capital intensive, with investment likely exceeding GY cash flow.”

Casino’s stock was up 0.4% at 9:17 a.m. Thursday in Paris, while shares in its parent Rallye SA were down 1.1%.

Investor interest in environmentally-friendly companies is booming as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine focuses minds on the need for energy alternatives. The European Renewable Energy Index has gained about 19% since mid-February.

Albioma SA, the French producer of solar and biomass power, is in discussions with private equity firm KKR & Co. about a potential takeover, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has said his government will push for massive growth in solar and offshore wind power alongside nuclear as part of the transition away from fossil fuels.

Last month, GreenYellow raised almost 200 million euros to fund its growth via a convertible bond sale and the signing of a syndicated credit facility. French public investment bank Bpifrance and asset manager Tikehau Capital SCA bought a 24% stake in GreenYellow in 2018.

