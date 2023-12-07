Casinos being shut down in Alabama's poorest majority Black counties

On Nov. 30, the only casino in Lowndes County was closed. Montgomery, Atmore and Wetumpka each have one, owned by the Poarch Creek Band of Indians.

The first real casino and dog track in Macon County is hanging by a thread after being open nearly 20+ years and three attempts to close it down by several past attorneys general.

What do Lowndes County and Macon County have in common? Majority Black populations!

The Rev. Rose H. McCall of Kingdom Woman Ministries is a native of Montgomery.

It's very sad that affiliated community organizations have been locked out of their bank accounts and the ability to receive funding to support these two communities. The Alabama attorney general called them "Illegal" enterprises and after trying to sue them, finally won his case against them.

I remember when Dozier Road's facility opened before 2000 and it was in a series of connected trailers, and they gave coupons and specialty stamps. My coworkers and I would go there after work or have lunch nearby because it was the latest novelty. Then they started giving money prizes, which attracted a much larger crowd.

One of my friends is in a mental hospital after an attempt on her husband's life in 2003 because he would not continue to give her money to feed the growing gambling habit she developed. She stabbed him in a fit of rage, but he loved her so much that he never pressed charges. They had one child.

The real problem with the Lowndes and Macon facilities is that they support an underserved, majority Black population and those who control the "strings" have no intention of allowing these counties to control their own destinies or support those communities of color they work with. If we cannot bring industries into our counties to advance them, then we have to create and grow our own.

I know someone will complain about me being in ministry and addressing this issue, but none of us is perfect. I was human before I went, human when I came out of one, and am still human enough to understand why people gamble. I grew up a very long time ago.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Casinos being shut down in Alabama's poorest majority Black counties