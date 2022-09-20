Casinos, retailers, other employers host job fairs in metro Phoenix

Discover Financial Services

Many employers remain in a hiring mode, although a recession might be looming.

In fact, 85% of businesses say they’re actively hiring, according to a national survey by Challenger, Gray & Christmas. That’s up from 81% in the spring.

Many Phoenix area employers are turning to job fairs and special promotions to lure applicants. They include the following:

Outdoor retailers looking for help

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, which are part of the same company, plan to hire thousands of full- and part-time employees nationally, including in Arizona, during hiring events Sept. 21 and Sept. 22. Interviews will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time both days for retail, distribution and other openings.

Applications may be submitted in advance at basspro.com/careers, but walk-in applicants also are welcome. Potential workers must be at least 18 years of age for most positions.

Benefits include health insurance, holiday and vacation pay along with merchandise discounts of up to 50%.

Casinos seek hospitality workers

Talking Stick Resort will host a job fair Sept. 27 for hospitality positions there and at sister property Casino Arizona.

Openings include those for dining room hosts, servers, bussers, line cooks, kitchen stewards, room attendants, cage cashiers, security officers, front desk agents, sales staff and more. Some positions will pay a $1,500 signing bonus. Benefits include a 401(k) retirement-plan company match, education assistance and medical, dental and life insurance. Paid time off is available for full- and part-time employees.

Interested parties can call 480-850-5446 or attend the Sept. 27 event from 1-6 p.m. in the Salt River Grand Ballroom, at Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way.

West Valley mall positions

Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale will host a job fair Sept. 29 featuring more than 30 retailers. Major brands including Dillard’s, Macy’s, Sephora, H&M, Vans, LEGO, Zales and others are looking to fill openings.

The event will run from 1 to 5 p.m. at the shopping center located at 7700 W. Arrowhead Center in Glendale.

For more information, visit www.arrowheadtownecenter.com/jobfair.

Credit card company expanding

Discover Financial Services is seeking to hire around 2,000 people in customer-service roles in Arizona, Delaware, Illinois, Ohio and Utah. New employees at those places will have the option of working on-site, remotely or a combination of the two. Positions include those in customer service and banking as well as leadership roles.

In addition to health insurance and a 401(k) match, benefits include a one-time allowance of $500 to cover home office setup and monthly internet reimbursement of $60. New hires also are eligible for a minimum of 20 days paid time off plus seven holidays each year, plus higher-education assistance. Some roles are eligible for an employment bonus of up to $2,000.

The starting hourly wage for agent roles is $17, with shift-differential opportunities to earn up to $22.76 per hour.

Discover operates a large center in north Phoenix. For more information and to apply, visit discover.com/customerservice.

Reach the reporter at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix area casinos, retailers. other employers hold job fairs