A section of Casitas Pass west of Santa Ana Road, near the entrance to Lake Casitas, to the Ventura County line was closed Saturday by a dirt and rock slide, authorities said.

The stretch of Highway 150 connects Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, providing a scenic route between the Ojai Valley and the Carpinteria area. The roadway was closed in both directions between Santa Ana and Stanley roads, according to officials with the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans.

There was no estimated reopening time as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Separately, Highway 150 north of Santa Paula is expected to be closed for two weeks or more due to an active mudslide that covered both lanes early Wednesday after recent storms.

For updates, go to Caltrans' online highway conditions site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or follow the agency's District 7 feed on X, formerly Twitter, at twitter.com/CaltransDist7.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Casitas Pass closed by dirt, rock slide