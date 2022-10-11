Casper Labs Has Its Sights Set on Enterprise

Ekin Genç
·4 min read

“Institutions are coming” is a common mantra for mainstream adoption in crypto. The idea implies a huge flow of capital into the $1 trillion crypto market, and the accelerated maturing of crypto as an asset class.

But when institutions come, where do they go and who do they trust?

Mrinal Manohar, the CEO and co-founder of Casper Labs, says he knows what the institutions want. To that end, Casper Labs’ eponymous project, Casper Network, a layer 1 blockchain, already works with blue chip companies like IBM.

Mrinal Manohar is presenting at Investing in Digital Enterprises and Assets Summit (I.D.E.A.S.), CoinDesk's newest event revealing the most scalable marketplaces in the digital economy that will attract institutional capital in the years to come.

Casper finished testing and was launched on mainnet in March 2021. ​​The project raised $14.5 million in 2019 from investors including Arrington XRP Capital and Wall Street’s jack-of-all-trades, Terren Scott Peizer.

Blockchain technology and projects built on that technology rely on two domains of expertise: finance and computer science. Conveniently for Manohar, he has a background in both.

Before starting Casper, Manohar was a principal and sector head of technology, media and telecom at Sagard Capital, a hedge fund with a long-only strategy worth about $1 billion. He also previously served as a private equity associate at Bain Capital in Boston, and as an associate consultant at Bain & Company. He has a Master of Science degree in Computer Science from Carnegie Mellon University.

Unlike most players in crypto from traditional backgrounds, he’s an early entrant in the space.

See also: DIMO Helps Drivers Gain and Monetize Their Car Data

“I discovered bitcoin in 2010 because my roommate at the time [...] was one of the biggest miners in the world. Bear in mind, this is 2010 – there's no Coinbase. You're writing keys down on paper,” he told CoinDesk. “So he had a rack of servers and he was like 5% of hash power.”

Manohar started buying his first stacks of bitcoin in late 2011 and early 2012 directly from his former roommate from grad school. His other early bets included seed investing in Ethereum, Blockstack, Basis, Maker, Filecoin and several others.

Although peer-to-peer interaction laid the foundations of his origin story in the blockchain space, he soon turned his attention to enterprise.

“I realized that neither on the structure side nor the product side was a blockchain company or protocol that was really taking care of the needs of enterprise. And that's what led me to found Casper Labs – to be a software developer who helps do that.”

For multi-functional blockchains serving the needs of enterprise, innovation is an integral part of the tech stack offering. Casper provides a highly adaptable blockchain environment on which enterprises can operate. Smart contracts aren’t immutable – that is, not immutable in the future, but immutable in the past. And that’s a crucial difference, Manohar explains. Enterprise wants control over their tech infrastructure as things may change in the future – changes may come from regulations, business needs, and new technical developments.

“Whenever I say this, some people are like, ‘Oh my God, you can't use the words ‘control’ and ‘blockchain’ in the same sentence,’ and I'm like, ‘No, it's not that they want control over the blockchain. The blockchain is completely decentralized. They want control over their application,’” Manohar said.

That makes it easier to implement and scale new features on the blockchain. If a company has a market mortgage determined by a smart contract, and the rules of how mortgages are deployed change (as they often do), then the smart contract will also be upgradeable.

See also: How One Scientist-Turned-Founder Is Bridging Drug Discovery with Blockchain

Manohar thinks it isn’t just the technical and legal infrastructure of current offerings in the blockchain space that are insufficient for enterprise needs. There’s also a hype-driven culture that dominates the marketing ethos of crypto companies. The incentive structure is kind of broken, too, he explained.

“Investors get some tokens [with] two [or] three-year vest[ing periods], and then people go away. If the protocol is successful and gets hype, people make a ton of money and they go buy cars. It leads to really bad habits. Enterprises hate associating with people who they think are scammy or hypey or like, too cool for school,” Manohar told CoinDesk.

The enterprise sales cycle is very long, he said – nothing like the mayfly-like cycle of most crypto projects – which means you need to build a company that is oriented for the long term. Manohar says he’s certainly in it for the long haul.

Recommended Stories

  • UAE crypto market expected to grow 10-fold: report

    The cryptocurrency market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to grow 10 times, according to a new report from MENA blockchain ecosystem, Crypto Oasis, released Monday at a blockchain conference organized by the Dubai World Trade Centre. See related article: New hire in Saudi Central Bank to work on crypto regulations: report Fast […]

  • OpenSea Aims for an Avalanche of NFT Interest

    Avalanche is best known for its DeFi presence, but is making strides to establish itself in the NFT space with the OpenSea Launch.

  • Intel and Google Cloud launch new chip to improve data center performance

    Intel Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud on Tuesday said they have launched a co-designed chip that can make data centers more secure and efficient. The E2000 chip, code named Mount Evans, takes over the work of packaging data for networking from the expensive central processing units (CPU) that do the main computing. It also offers better security between different customers that may be sharing CPUs in the cloud, explained Google's vice president of engineering, Amin Vahdat.

  • Report: Almost 40M Households Passing on Internet Discount

    Just a quarter of eligible households are taking advantage of a federal program to provide students with free or inexpensive internet access, according to a new report released Tuesday. The $14.2 billion Affordable Connectivity Program, part of the infrastructure funding package President Joe Biden signed almost a year ago, provides a monthly $30 broadband benefit […]

  • Justin Sun 'Optimistic’ About Crypto’s Return to China, Addresses Huobi Acquisition

    Tron founder Justin Sun joined “First Mover,” to discuss his role on Huobi’s advisory board and why he’s hopeful the crypto exchange will make its way back to mainland China.

  • ‘No Central Points of Failure’: Sunny Aggarwal on ATOM 2.0, Mesh Networks and Cosmos’ Future

    The Cosmos ecosystem is about to embark on a brave new journey, following the announcement of ATOM 2.0. The white paper, unveiled a few weeks back at a major Cosmos conference, is a radical redesign of the blockchain ecosystem’s value proposition. Cosmos is a blockchain project conceived like almost any other, and it can be difficult to wrap your head around it.

  • Top Ethereum gas guzzler XEN Crypto is crunching ETH supply

    Ethereum’s supply growth entered a deflationary state on Saturday, a first for the blockchain since The Merge upgrade that shifted the network to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September. See related article: Scalability is Ethereum’s post-Merge focus: Vitalik Buterin Fast facts Ether’s (ETH) burn rate has gone up along with gas fees (transaction fees) since […]

  • Hackers Attack This Australian IT Firm Within Weeks Of Optus Breach

    Singapore Telecommunications Ltd unit Dialog faced a cyber attack on October 10 that potentially affected 1,000 current and former employees and fewer than 20 clients. Singtel first detected the attack on Australia-based IT firm Dialog on September 10. Dialog's systems were completely independent of Optus and IT unit NCS, and there was no evidence of any link between the incidents of data breaches at Dialog and Optus. Last week, Dialog realized "a very small sample" of its data, including some e

  • Coinbase Stock Pops After Google Announces Partnership

    Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were up 5% as of 2:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday, although the stock had been up as much as 8% earlier in the session. According to an official press release from Google Cloud, Coinbase has been chosen to help the company "drive Web3 innovation." Google Cloud customers will be able to pay for these services with cryptocurrency through Coinbase's Coinbase Commerce product.

  • Google Partners With Coinbase to Accept Crypto Payments for Cloud Services

    Google will start accepting crypto payments for cloud services early next year, according to a CNBC report.

  • Mark Cuban on likelihood of a cross-chain future

    Cross-chain bridge hacks have become very common within the crypto realm. But what are bridges, and why are they vulnerable?

  • Google looks to boost its security cred in the cloud

    Cloud data breaches in the enterprise have skyrocketed in the last year -- a worrying trend that's led to the emergence of a host of new tools and services to help better secure that environment; as well as a major mobilization among cloud service providers to launch more specific tech to address the gap. Today comes the latest development on that front: Google Cloud is announcing a wide slate of security products and services, covering areas like supply chains; digital sovereignty; secure collaboration environments in the cloud; and a new security operations product. Concerns over cloud security, and growing cloud security requirements from businesses themselves, have started to become gating factors when it comes to growing cloud investments.

  • How to Use Google Privacy Settings

    These controls and techniques will help you limit the personal data Google collects for advertising and other purposesBy Thomas GermainGoogle is a company that runs on consumer data. It uses deta...

  • US airport websites hit by suspected pro-Russian cyberattacks

    The websites for a number of major US airports were briefly knocked offline Monday after a cyberattack promoted by a pro-Russian hacking group.