Has Caspian Sunrise plc's (LON:CASP) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 40% over the last three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Caspian Sunrise's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

See our latest analysis for Caspian Sunrise

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Caspian Sunrise is:

1.8% = US$1.0m ÷ US$58m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.02.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Caspian Sunrise's Earnings Growth And 1.8% ROE

It is hard to argue that Caspian Sunrise's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 11%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Caspian Sunrise grew its net income at a significant rate of 40% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Caspian Sunrise's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 14%.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Caspian Sunrise is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Caspian Sunrise Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Caspian Sunrise doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

In total, it does look like Caspian Sunrise has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Caspian Sunrise.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chipmaker Broadcom Stock Scores Rising Relative Strength

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Broadcom shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Form Doji Day which is a Sign of Indecision

    Silver moved sideways on Friday, forming a doji day despite a stable dollar and rising yields. Despite softer than expected PMI and Jobless claim data released on Thursday, the Fed’s message that they will begin to taper bond purchases by the end of the year. Silver prices formed a doji day following an inside day which is a sign of indecision.

  • Oil and Oil Stocks Are on a New Bull Run

    Advisors have likely noted that oil prices have hit new multiyear highs and the stocks are are rallying. There are reasons why supply will remain weak as demand rises, which would be bullish for stocks. International oil prices hit new three-year highs on Thursday and kept climbing Friday, as demand has improved and supply shortages persist in some areas.

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Not every company is what you might think it is. Many make continued dividend payments based on what you don't readily see.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla (TSLA) and Buying These 10 EV Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Tesla. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla and Buying These 5 EV Stocks Instead. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the California-based electric vehicle (EV) firm led by billionaire Elon […]

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Are Headed to a Triple-Digit Gain

    Every investor wants to find the best market returns, and they’ll follow a variety of strategies to get there. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks priced for just pennies per share, these equities are now defined as those with a share price of $5 or less. For the tough-minded investors, these low-cost stocks present a combination of risk/reward that few othe

  • Move over, Cathie Wood: 3 picks from Goldman Sachs' new ETF that could smash Ark

    Is it time to sell ARKK and pour it into Goldman's competing tech ETF?

  • GE Just Made a Deal. Here’s Why Its Stock Is Soaring.

    An acquisition is a signal that, slowly, growth is becoming more of a focus for GE’s management. GE is still reducing its debt load and working to improve profit margins in all of its divisions. Investors approve: GE stock rose 4.5% to about $103 Thursday, outpacing the and ‘s respective gains of 1.2% and 1.5%.

  • 3 Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Soar 37% to 64% Within the Next 12 Months

    Wall Street analysts don't have a crystal ball that allows them to accurately predict how stocks will perform. Here are three stocks that Wall Street analysts think will soar 41% to 64% within the next 12 months. The consensus Wall Street 12-month price target for Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) is $18.

  • Michael Burry Says He Received SEC Subpoena Over GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, whose bullish stance on GameStop Corp. helped lay the foundations for the retail-investor frenzy, said Friday that he had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission as a part of an investigation involving the company.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Pol

  • The Rise and Fall of General Electric (GE)

    General Electric Co., once a bellwether of blue-chip stocks, is no longer a part of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Learn about its rise and fall.

  • You Won't Regret Buying These 3 Bargain Stocks

    Wall Street has ignored these great businesses, which could create an opportunity for smart investors.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks to buy and hold according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates. Co-founder of the leading tech giant […]

  • 10 Auto Companies Facing Worst Declines Amid Global Chip Shortage

    In this article, we discuss the 10 auto companies facing the worst declines amid global chip shortage. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Auto Companies Facing Worst Declines Amid Global Chip Shortage. The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has had a huge impact on the global […]

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 5 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Crude oil prices have been largely above $60 per barrel for nearly eight months now, and energy stocks have consequently recovered some of their last-year's losses. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 25%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's 16% rise in 2021. If you're looking to invest $5,000 in energy stocks, you should do well by equally dividing the amount in the below five stocks.

  • Miner cashes out 1,366 BTC seconds before China bans Bitcoin

    A Bitcoin miner withdrew 1,366 BTC just seconds before China officially announced it would ban cryptocurrency, Coin Rivet can reveal. Data shows someone was able to cash out $58m in crypto assets moments before Beijing issued its notice.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood Says She Would Sell Tesla Stock if It Reaches This Price

    Leading technology investor Cathie Wood said she would be willing to sell down her flagship fund’s large stake in Tesla next year if the stock reaches its $3,000 price target early, according to reports. Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest, was speaking virtually at the Morningstar Investor Conference Wednesday when she doubled down on Tesla, referencing its exposure to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. ARK’s flagship fund, the (ticker: ARKK), outperformed most markets in 2020, with total returns of 152% last year.

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks That Reddit Can't Get Enough Of

    It's a sign of the times that internet forums can have just as much influence over a stock's growth trajectory as white-shoe investment firms. Among the cannabis companies that still get love from Redditors, Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stand out because of the volume of commentary they generate. The stock trading frenzy of January and February may have subsided, but these three pot stocks still command a lot of investor support.