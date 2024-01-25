Cass County Dems hold Young Democrats Meetup Saturday

Jan. 25—The Cass County Democrats will host Claim Your Democracy: A Young Democrats Meetup on Saturday.

The event will include a conversation with Sean Johnson, former executive director of the Indiana Young Democrats.

Johnson helped rebuild the Indiana Young Democrats chapters in Fort Wayne and Huntington. He also was a Fort Wayne candidate for City Council At-Large last year.

Today, he is focused on empowering young people across the nation.

"I focus on doing it from a non-partisan standpoint," Johnson said. "Young people are progressive but they have not aligned themselves with a party. I try to take away the party lines and engage them and keep them engaged."

Johnson said he meets a lot of young people who are fed up and tired of seeing their concerns ignored by aging career politicians.

"They are tired of their issues being flushed down the toilet," Johnson said. "They are tired of seeing all the corruption that goes on. They are tired of seeing things that aren't truthful being put out. They are active. They want to be involved. But they don't know where to go."

Two of the issues he hears people mention the most are the legalization of marijuana in Indiana and the elimination of taxes on feminine hygiene products.

"Our young women, they are seeing a continued tax rate on their feminine products," Johnson said. "That's not a luxury. They need it."

Indiana finished the fiscal 2023 year with a surplus of 2.9 billion dollars.

"(Young people) are tired of hearing 'we are here for you. We are here for the people,' but things like the Period Tax continue," Johnson said. "When these young kids are hearing these things, when they see in documentation these different bills, they become a nonbeliever in the process and what it means to be in the political realm."

Claim Your Democracy: A Young Democrats Meetup begins at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bonus Pints, 422 E. Broadway St. People between the ages of 18 and 40 are invited to attend the event. Lunch will be provided.

"People 40 and under are the largest voting bloc in the U.S.," said Lita Rouser, Cass County Democrats chair. "They can create the change they want to see. Sean is the perfect person to help us start these local conversations about young people taking the lead."

For more information, email info@CassINDems.org.