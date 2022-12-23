Cass County deputies and emergency teams rescue 30 dogs from Pleasant Hill property

Cass County deputies rescued 30 dogs after an investigation in Pleasant Hill, according to a sheriff’s office release.

Deputies executed a search warrant at 3:15 p.m. Thursday for a property on Roush Road in a rural area of the county, according to Lt. Jess Claibourn, a spokeswoman for the department.

Sheriff Weber called in the Disaster Emergency Response Team and the Criminal Apprehension Unit to assist deputies upon their arrival, she said.

The deputies collected 30 dogs from the property, alongside Raymore and Harrisonville Animal Control. The animals were treated by veterinarians at the scene.

All 30 dogs were then transported to a local shelter as the sheriff’s office continues to investigate, she said.

The department would not comment further on the active investigation at this time.